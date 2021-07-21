CLARK COUNTY — On July 12 there was a microburst that blew down Main Street in Dubois. The wind uprooted a tree near the old Rasmussen Hotel. Local law officers blocked off the road as they put the tree back in its original position. The same strong wind and some a couple days later blew down a bunch of limbs, pinecones and other debris in our area.
Federal and state government funds are now available for internet users. The funds are used to assist qualifying consumers with the monthly cost of telephone/internet services. For more information on this helpful program, visit websites at GetEmergencyBroadband.org or usac.org. Once a person is qualified for the program, the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) will pay up to 50 dollars a month on the incurring costs of their internet services. It is a temporary program. Anyone with questions is encouraged to go to or call the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op.
Annual swimming lessons that are sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club have begun. The lessons take place at the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center.
Bonnie Stoddard is glad that her granddaughter Devori Beckman-Spangler (with husband Matt and son Jack), from Friend, Nebraska have been here for a summer vacation. They have stayed with her parents Wade and Vicki Beckman in Roberts. Although Devori and family must return home on July 23, Bonnie hopes to attend the annual Ken & Pearl Stoddard family reunion on July 24. It is usually held in Montana, but the location was changed to Rexburg due to fires in that area.
Jim Farley was happy to have his oldest son John (1981 graduate of Clark County High School) come home for their annual trip to Wisdom, Montana where they own a house. The fellows drove up to Wisdom for a night then returned to Dubois for a couple days before driving to John’s place in Rialto, California. John said that he and his dad would stay a couple days in Big Piney, Wyoming with his sister Ellen Mullikin. There they would celebrate John’s birthday.
Val Stetler of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania stopped in Dubois for lunch on July 14. He is riding a bicycle from Salt Lake City to Sheridan, Montana. He said he is a “traveling troubadour” and he only plays his music when he is overseas. Mr. Stetler is a civil engineering contractor who has three grown daughters. Stetler camped out in Spencer that night and the next morning had breakfast with Danette Frederiksen at the Grill on the Spencer hill.
A July 22 religious event is planned to take place at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Joel Willoughby from Ankeny, Iowa who is known to have a YouTube program entitled “Bible and Brains,” will be there. He and his family have been traveling through Idaho and other states as they visit family and friends. His wife, Beth Ann Javaux- Willoughby has relatives in Boise, Caldwell, and Notus, Idaho. Everyone is welcome to eat dinner beginning at 5:45 p.m. next Thursday (July 22) and/or to the program that begins at 7 p.m.
Sunday services continue with sacrament and speakers at the Beaver Creek Ward/ Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They begin at 10 a.m. Humanitarian food aid is given by some of the members and other local people each Monday in Dubois.
The annual Birch Creek Campout/ Reunion on July 9-11 was a great time for all in attendance. They had a live auction there.
The Clark County Fair in Dubois is scheduled for August 19 through the 21. Stay tuned for more details about open class categories in which community members may participate.
Clark County School Dist. #161’s former Superintendent, Dr. Blair Wilding and his wife Philline, are returning to the LDS mission they were working with before the current health pandemic. They are serving in Broomfield, Colorado.
Jarom and Bailey Downs of Dubois celebrated their daughter Rosin’s 5th birthday at Waring (Dubois City) Park on July 5. Her “golden birthday” party included a bouncy house with a water slide. Bailey said they had lots of food and fun with family and friends.
Happy Birthday to: July 21 — Rand Hamer Dixon, Erica Bobcat Perez, Celena Hamill and Christian Weibell; July 22 - Jolene T. Johnson, Haylee MOosman, Pyper Thompson and Gage Vadnais Maher; July 23 — Mark Schlader, Zeb Lair Knudsen, Cynthis Squires, Dillan Smith, Brian Nordstrom Bodie H011y May, Jackie Locascio, and Luze G. Noriega; July 24 (Happy Pioneer Day) — Dulce Figueroa, Tara Holverson and Hadlee Bramwell; July 25 —Jayn Babcock; Kyzer McCrae Lufkin, Kellie Wilson, Melanie Smith, Clint Barg, Braizley May Ricks, Ramses Sanchez and Samuel Maldonado; July 26 — Brandi Tuttle, Colleen Tuttle, Jacque Stonum, Jessica Whitmill Purcell, Kaitlynn Bell and Pheadra Monroe; July 27 — in Memory: Arthur Stevens; Kalysta Smith, Lisa Lovely Kirkpatrick, Melissa T. Smith, Marty Thomas- Owen, and Keshia Lewis.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: July 21 — Brian and Jamie Johnston; Keith and Cindy Sue Bramwell; July 22 — Jerry and Dianne Mortel; Russ and Jenny Kerr; July 24 — Kevin and Elise T. Doschades; July 25 — David and Bethany Chavez; July 27 — Nathan and Ashley Whitaker-Leonardson; Brad and Mayor Annette Eddins.
Have a safe and wonderful week/weekend. Please slow down and enjoy the drive. Also please be more fire careful as you go about summer activities.