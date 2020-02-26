The Republican Women will be holding their February meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the old commissioner’s room at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The meeting will be a celebration of of the 100 anniversary of the women’s right to vote and will include a history of the women’s suffrage movement in Idaho and Utah.
The meeting will also include a reader’s theater written by Shirlayne Corder and Tracey Wasden from the Canyon County Republican Women’s club.
In the reader’s theater, the audience will hear a historical background on women suffragists Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt and Abigail Scott Duniway as well as two Idaho women suffragists Margaret Stevenson Roberts and Emma Edwards Green.