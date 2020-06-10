GARFIELD — Flag Day is June 14. This annual holiday celebrates the history and symbolism of the American flag. It occurs on the anniversary of the flag’s official adoption date. It was first celebrated in 1877 on the flag’s 100th birthday. Colonial troops fought under many different flags with various symbols and slogans: rattlesnakes, pine trees and eagles, “Don’t tread on me,” “Liberty or Death” and “Conquer or Die” to name a few.
What we know as the “stars and stripes” was adopted by the Continental Congress as the official American flag on June 14, 1777 during the Revolutionary War. The first national flag had 13 white stars on blue and 13 alternating red and white stripes-both representing the 13 original colonies. Today there are 50 stars, one for each state in the Union, but the 13 stripes remain. On July 4, 1960, the new 50 stars flag was flown for the first time.
Kid’s Day at the Jefferson County Fair has been cancelled because of COVID-19.
The Rigby High School soccer teams are hosting a soccer camp this summer. Ages 5-13 can participate. It will happen 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. July 13-15. Look on “I Love Rigby and am allowed to talk about it” Facebook for a link to the registration form. The entry was dated May 31.
The Rigby High School graduation was at the Motor- Vu Theatre May 29. The presentation was prerecorded and there were fireworks. Also, there was a live stream presentation on the internet. Those who missed graduation or want to see it again, the link is on the Rigby High School Facebook. There were 357 people who graduated. Six of the graduates were juniors graduating early. Some of the graduates from the Garfield area are: Audrey Godfrey, Andrew Rolfe, Brianna Brown, Brooke Bishop, Savannah Nelson, Kolby Stanger, Nathan Lindstrom, Macy Quigley, Jonathan Clark, Josh Archibald, Gabe Hoopes, Courtney Woodhouse, Jordan Stone, Jaylee Rosenberg, Jaysen Gessel, Dakota Clark and Layton Mikesell.
Miranda Drowns, daughter of Melinda Drowns, graduated from American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls.
Preston Hawkins, son of Ned and Susanne Hawkins of Garfield, graduated from the Bonneville Technical Careers High School.
The Rigby High School class of 2020 donated the Rigby High School logo on the west side of the building. The sign also lights up at night.
In Garfield, the lilacs and iris are in bloom and things are growing well.
General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October 2020 will be held virtually again. The First Presidency announced this on June 4. It is because of concern for health and safety of others. The general sessions will be broadcast as usual. However, people will not be able to attend in person. This same format was used for the April 2020 General Conference.
The Grand Teton Council Executive Board has voted to suspend all resident camp and Cub Scout Day Camp operations for 2020. They will still be offering the Trail to Eagle program on a day-camp basis at Krupp Scout Hollow. Also, the Whitewater High Adventure programs at the Howard H. Doughtery Salmon River High Adventure Base will be up and running.
Youth and leaders from the Garfield First Ward cleaned up the Grant Cemetery June 2.
Idaho State University announced plans to resume full campus operations for the Fall 2020 semester, which will include in-person instruction. The start date for fall semester will remain Monday, August 17. They will adjust the full academic calendar so face-to-face instruction is completed by Tuesday, November 24. Following Thanksgiving, the University will have one week of online final exams Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
The Rigby South Elders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a new Facebook page called “The Rigby South Elders.” They invite everyone to join the page. For more information see the “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook.
On June 1 and June 2, buses from the Jefferson School District #251 stopped at 13 different locations to pick up students from the Rigby Middle School that needed to turn in assignments or get help from teachers. One stop was the Garfield Church on 3700 East.
The art department at Rigby High School holds an art show every trimester. Because there has not been school at the building for the past while, they decided to host an online art show. People can donate to the program and buy the artwork except for the ceramics because they were not fired. To see the online art show, go to rigbyart.weebly.com. The art show also helps fund the art programs. About 200 students are enrolled in art each trimester.
Karl Crossley, a long-time resident of Garfield and son of Maxine Crossley, is now living at a nursing home.
As of June 8, there are 77 temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints open for husband-wife sealings. Appointments are necessary. The temple in Rexburg opened on June 8. The Idaho Falls Temple opened on May 11.
Enjoy a movie outdoors at the Freeman Park in Idaho Falls every second and fourth Friday of the month. On June 12, they will be showing “Frozen 2.” Movies start at dark.
Forty-four years ago on June 5, the Teton Dam broke.
Happy Birthday to the: June 12 — Dee Armstrong; June 13 — Kent Bradley; June 16 — Rachael Smith.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries you would like added to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.