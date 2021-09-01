Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
LEWISVILLE — Sympathies to Dee and Jolene Stoker and family at the passing of Dee’s mother, Carol Esperson Stoker, 99, of Bountiful, Utah. She passed away on Aug. 24, after suffering a stroke. Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Woods Cross North Stake Center in Woods Cross, Utah, with burial in the Clearfield City Cemetery.
•
Congratulations to Lindsey Nield, daughter of Roger and Janeal Nield, who recently earned her Masters Degree in Science and Educational Leadership. Lindsey teaches school at West Valley Elementary School, in West Valley, Utah.
•
Lewisville welcomes Michael and Morgan Birch and sons, Boston and Charlie, back home!
They are moving into the late Van Walker’s home. Morgan is Van’s granddaughter, the daughter of Doug and Michell Walker.
The Menan Stake will hold its Stake Conference on Sept. 11 and 12. Stake priesthood leadership and ward auxiliaries’ presidencies will meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. Adult stake members ages 18 and older will meet at 6 p.m. Both of these meetings will be held at the Menan Stake Center. The general session of conference will be broadcast to all ward buildings on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.
•
Best of luck to everyone who is participating in the Eastern Idaho State Fair at Blackfoot. The fair will begin Friday, Sept. 3, and go through Saturday, Sept. 11. Those interested in going can check out the schedule of daily events at funatthefair.com or go to their Facebook page, Eastern Idaho State Fair.
•
The Open House for the new Pocatello Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held Sept. 18 through Oct. 23. It will be open to the public for tours. To reserve your free tickets, go to churchofjesuschristtemples.org/pocatello-idaho-temple.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 1 — Larry Reagle and Antonio Raya; Sept. 2 — Conner Weaver, Debra Evans, Beth Northrup, and Debbie Mitchell; Sept. 6 — Wyatt Ash; Sept. 7 — Margene Wilson, Kelsey Hawkes, Kaye Schwendiman, and Karly Hicks.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.