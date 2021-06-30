The Rigby Family History Center, serving Menan, Rigby, Rigby East, Rigby Holbrooke, Rigby South, and Ririe Stakes will have a modified schedule for the next week due to Independence Day celebrations. They will be closed on Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5. They will reopen again for their usual schedule on Tuesday, July 6.
Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Rhett and Ben traveled to Deer Lodge, Montana, where they participated with their Belgian draft horse hitch in the 25 year of the Big Sky Draft Horse Expo. Eleven 6-horse draft horse hitches from the states of Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and South Dakota participated, along with several open-class exhibitors from Montana and Idaho, who brought their draft horses and mules. Our area was well-represented by the Double-S Belgian hitch from Menan, Thornley’s Eagle Rock Belgian hitch from Lewisville, and Wareing Shires from Blackfoot. It was remarkable to note that three of the nation’s top-rated hitches participated in this event, including the national champion Belgian hitch, Double-S Belgian’s, the national champion Clydesdale hitch, High Point Clydesdales from College Ward, Utah, and the national champion Shire hitch, Wareing Shires. Wade, Rhett, and Ben added to their growing collection of top-rated ribbons, and Kyle Forsyth, driver for Double-S Belgians won four of the seven classes he competed in! Amy’s parents, Richard and Diana Barney, attended as well; Richard served as the Barn Superintendent, and Diana was in charge of the music that played while the hitches performed. Wade was the Show Chairman this year. Marvin and Diane Melling and daughters Jaimie and Jaycee also attended.
We hope you will join your friends and neighbors at the annual Menan Fourth of July Celebration, which will be held on Saturday, July 3, this year. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display beginning at dark. Please be considerate of the City of Menan and its resident. Take care of your garbage — leave the city cleaner than you found it; be respectful of the parking, and obey the signs and barricades; help to make this a fun and safe activity that we can continue to enjoy for years to come.
Happy Birthday to: June 30 — Cheryl Taylor; July 1 — Waco Taylor; July 2 — Terry Ellsworth; July 3 — Sheri Clayton and Evalet Raymond; July 4 — Afton Brown, DeAnza Knibbs, and Devin Weaver; July 5 — Gary Wilde, Lisa Boyce, Mason Aston, and Larry Jackson; July 6 — Debbie Olaveson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.