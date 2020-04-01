LEWISVILLE — The City of Lewisville has a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency in place as of March 24. All City buildings will be closed until the COVID-19 pandemic concludes, excepting only that official business of the city of Lewisville shall be conducted by appointment only by contacting the City Clerk, Donetta Fife at 208-390-0829. For those appointments, preference shall be given to do all business over the phone rather in person.
•
Lewisville has new grandparents. Kurtis and Lisa Boyce have a new granddaughter. Their son, Jordan Boyce and his wife, Emily, have a new baby girl. She was born two weeks early on March 20, and weighed six pounds, twelve ounces. Her name will be Blaire Evelyn Boyce, and she joins sister, Olivia and brothers, Dane and Emmett.
•
Lee and Patsi Hinckley are the proud great-grandparents of Kendra Kate Hinckley. She was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, March 23 to T.J. and Kat Hinckley. She weighed eight pounds, five ounces, and joins big brother, Cash, and big sister, Corinne. Grandparents are Troy and Shandel Hinckley, of Rexburg.
•
Wade and Dorothy Ball now have eight great-grandchildren. Logan and Kennedy Ball had their fourth child, a baby girl, born March 19 in Idaho Falls. Her name will be Harlow, and she is welcomed by sisters, Kaidence and Echo, and brother, Ryder. Logan is the son of Ryan Ball and Michelle.
•
At the recent Rigby Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter banquet held March 11, Cody Cude, son of Dustin and Hollie Cude, was named "Top Gun" on the Rigby FFA Soils Evaluation Team. They placed seventh in the state at the Career Development Event held in Burley.
•
During our stay-at-home time, the Lewisville Book Club has chosen "One Summer" by Bill Bryson as the book they will read in April. They are tentatively planning to meet to discuss it at 7:00 p.m. April 22 at the home of Diana Webster.
•
Rhonda Walker is putting kits together to make fabric face masks. The kits will contain fabric to make ten masks. If anyone has the time to sew some, it would be greatly appreciated. She is also in need of 1/8-inch and 1/4-inch elastic for the kits. If you would like, you can join Rhonda and donate fabric to make quilts for charity. Her shop is closed right now, but you can contact her and stop by to pick up the kits or fabric. Her phone number is 801-828-8928.
•
The international Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) has asked that all company and camp meetings be cancelled until fall.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, planned for this weekend will have very limited attendance. Each session will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The First Presidency will preside and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend. The music for the conference has been prerecorded. Conference will be televised into homes via television networks, across the Church website, radio, satellite and YouTube. None of the sessions will be televised into the local church buildings.
•
The evening session at 6:00 p.m. April 4 will be for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society and all priesthood holders.
•
All temples for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are closed until the coronavirus situation has resolved.
•
Former Lewisville resident, Rachel Barney, daughter of Ray and Mary Louise Barney, was married at Sugar City March 27. Her new husband is Mitchell Hagler, of Mollola, Oregon.
•
The Michael and Morgan Birch family has moved from Lewisville to their new place in Rigby.
•
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is having a rebroadcast of their 2018 performance of Handel's Messiah. It will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. April 10.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Matt Rosenberg and Kevin Gerard; April 2 – Heather Lasson; April 3 – Tiana Miller and Johanna Van Leuven; April 4 – Corey Raymond; April 5 – Jose Leal and Ashley Meyers; April 6 – Brandon Hennefer, Hunter Phelps and Hannah Phelps; April 7 – Virgil Lindstrom.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.