RHS Senior Project looking to generate smiles

A Rigby High School Senior Project is looking to produce happiness this holiday season with a toy drive that will supply presents to needy families in the community just in time for Christmas.
Five Rigby High School senior special needs students, Matthew Ashment, Tiffanie Mickelsen, Matthew Miller, Sara Exler and Spencer Willford developed the project almost a month ago to help assure needy families have happy Christmas. They named the venture “Sharing Smiles.”
“We’re donating to help Rigby children have Christmas presents,” group media spokesman Willford said.
“While some of us take happy holidays for granted, some among us can only dream about it,” the group said. “Christmas can be a financially and emotionally challenging time for families already concerned about money.”
Willford said because of this, the group thought it would be an excellent senior project that would make each of them feel “good.”
“There’s a lot people that are poor in Rigby and need so Christmas presents,” he said.
Willford said the group doesn’t have a specific number of toys they’re hoping to have donated, just as many as possible to help as many children as they can.
Three businesses in Rigby—Scotty’s True Value, Broulims and Family Dollar— will have donation boxes available, along with another located at Rigby High School and at the Venue during Midnight Madness Dec. 7.
“Look for the smile to donate,” the group said.
Willford said any and all toys are welcome and can be dropped off at any of the aforementioned locations. The first available day for drop-offs will be Nov. 26.
On Dec. 14 the group will wrap the presents and present them to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for its annual "Project Giving."
Overall, Willford said the project has made him and the group “happy.”
“Whether you know a child who needs a gift this holiday season, or simply want to make Christmas special for another family, your donation can help,” the group said. “