Richard Larsen receives the Don Hale Hall of Fame Award

Richard Larsen received the Don Hale Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his dedication in advancing Idaho’s Hay and Forage Industry.
The president of the Idaho Hay and Forage Committee, Will Ricks, presented the award to him Feb. 20 at the Idaho Hay and Forage Convention in Twin Falls.
Larsen went into the hay industry out of high school and is a founding member of the National Hay Association. He’s been a member since 1986 and served on several different committees, on the board and as president of the association in 2006.
“It’s the highest honor I could receive,” Larsen said. “It’s very special. Every individual that’s received it has worked very hard for the hay industry.”
The Don Hale award is presented annually in honor of Don Hale, a leader in the Idaho Hay and Forage Association (IHFA). It represents investment and dedication to creating a strong organization in Idaho, according to IHFA website.
Larsen has seen the family business, Larsen Farms, grow significantly since he joined, saying the company grows 10% a year.
“Every year it’s growing,” Larsen said. “There’s a lot of demand for good quality hay all over the world from Idaho.”
Larsen Farms ships in the United States to places like Florida, North and South Carolina as well as internationally to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China.
Larsen has been able to travel around the world to promote hay and alfalfa. While he has a son and daughter that both own their own land, they still work together to produce in the family operation.
According to their website, Larsen Farms is committed to being the very best and lead in quality and value, things which Larsen says, they have.