LEWISVILLE — Lewisville is saddened at the passing of long–time resident, Lee Sauer, on Sunday, May 23. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, Pam, and family. Funeral services will be held later this week.
•
Welcome home to Meagan Ridley, daughter of Damon and Bronwyn Ridley, who recently returned home from serving for 18 months in the California Santa Rosa Mission. She spoke in church at the Lewisville Second Ward on Sunday, May 23.
•
Carlton and Kaitlyn Jensen and their sons, Will and Levi, have moved from Lewisville. Carlton accepted a new job with the US Forest Service, in the Humboldt–Toiyabe National Forest, and they will be living in Austin, Nevada. Carlton recently completed his Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Fisheries, Range and Wildlife Management, with an emphasis in Range Land Management with the USDA Graduates Program. He couldn’t pass up this great employment opportunity. We will miss the Jensen family in Lewisville.
•
Kyle Sauer, son of Scott and Cammie Sauer, and member of the Lewisville Second Ward was recently ordained to the office of elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints.
•
The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Ward Potluck Dinner at 6:30 p.m. June 17 at the church shelter. The ward will be providing hotdogs and hamburgers, and families are asked to bring salads or desserts to share. In the case of inclement weather, it will be held inside the church.
•
The children in the Lewisville Second Ward are having a Pinewood Derby at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – John Walker; May 27 – Brian Covert, Kelton Raymond and Christine Austin; May 28 – Anthony Knibbs; May 29 – Wayne Torgerson; May 30 – Larry Johnson; May 31 – JaLene Thomas; June 1 – Bradley Burt.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.