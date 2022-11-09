Rigby 4-H students recognized at Extension Office Awards Night

4-H students in the Rigby Area were recognized at an Oct. 17 Awards Night hosted by the University of Idaho — Jefferson County Extension Office. The awarded were as follows:
Top Horse - Showmanship- Atlee Rountree, Driving- Austin Steel, Ranch- Houston Miller, English-Quincy Griffeth, Performance- Faith Bitsoi
Overall top showman-Atlee Rountree, reserve- Crew Beck
Top Dog pin — Emily Jossi and Lena Jossi
Overall top showman- Emily Jossi
Top obedience — Emily Jossi
Top Poultry pin — Matthew Coates and Josephine Springer
Overall top showman-Bailee Ricks, reserve- Josephine Springer
Top quality- Matthew Coats
Top Rabbit pin — Mavrick Cupkie, M’Aliegh Cupkie, Whitney Stailey, Cynthia Squires
Top showmanship- Emerson Owens, reserve- Cynthia Squires
Champ breed- Mavrick Cupkie, reserve- Whitney Stailey
Top Goat pin — Addie Varela, Kimber Smith, Kash Smith, Jaylie Hickman
Top showman-Kayda Hickman, reserve- Jordan Gerbowski
Champ market-Addie Varella, reserve- Hadley Smith
Top Swine pin — Cache Billman, Adalyn Neville and Macrae Conover
Top showman- Pryce Romreill, reserve- Adalyn Neville
Champ market- Cache Billman, reserve- Macrae Conover
Top Sheep — Quyncee Poole, Kayda Hickman, Cache Elkington, Emerson Owens
Top showman-Pryce Romriell, reserve- Kayda Hickman
Champ market- Quyncee Poole, reserve- Cache Elkington
Top Beef pin — Chyloh Billman and Dallie Campbell
Top showman- Dallie Campbell, reserve- Sisaly MIller
Champ market-Tymber Billman, reserve- Charlie Edwards
Top Dairy pin — Rebekah Laux
Top showman- Rebekah Laux, reserve- Elizabeth Laux
Awards for top projects
Demonstration- Cooper Krumblis
Ski- Jaylie, Kalli
Electricity- Jaylie, Carter Rountree
Sewing- reyna Bess, Annabeth Sagers, Makinley Curtis,
Paper making- Bridger Curtis
Mosaic- Kalli Smith, kash Smith, Kimber Smith
Woodburning- Mackay Hansen, Emmy Simmons, Cynthia Squires, Kalli Smith
Painting- Tenley Walker
Beaded horseshoes- Keylee Harris, Cynthia Squires
Gingerbread houses- Kalli Smith
Foods/Cooking- Sisaly Miller, Keylee Harris, Ryker Drake, Bridger Curtis, Case Bazil
STEM — Wyatt Springer
Lego- Carter Rountree, Porter Stirling, Kimber Smith
Scrapbook- Whitley Matthews, Ciara Pancheri, Eryn Harris
Needlepoint- Layla Nicholes, Kash Smith
Archery display- Layla Nicholes
Camp- Stella Briggs, Lydia Gibson, Kayda Hickman
Ag- Jaylie Hickman
Achievement- Macrae Conover, Keylee Harris, Jaylie Hickman, Ben Metzger, Joshua Metzger, Layla Nicholes, Kalli Smith and Kimber Smith
Certificates of participation -
Round robin- 1st Kayda Hickman, 2nd- Jordan Gebarouski, 3rd- Keylee Harris, 4th- Emerson Owens, 5th- Atlee Rountree, 6th- Pryce Romreill, 7th- Adalyn Neville, 8th- Madison Stucki, other participants- Crew Beck, Dallie Campbell, Beth Laux, Rebecca Laux, Sisaly Miller, Bailey Ricks, Joshephine Springer, Cynthia Squires
Secretary Books — Fall Orgill, Josephine Springer, Wyatt Springer, Arya Nash, Eryn Harris
Rosettes on books — blue- Kylee Acor, Case Bazil, Crew Beck, Cache Billman, Bailey Bond, William Coates, Payzlee Curr, Bridger Curtis, Makinley Curtis, Peyton, Duffin, Anna Gibson, Keylee Harris, Brandon Henry, Jaylie Hickman, Bently Jones, Kayci Kinghorn, Lexie Kinghorn, Jade Rhodes, Preslee Skaar, Carson Steel
Red — Ava Acor, Daxton Acor, Morgan Acor, Faith Bitsoi, Carter Burgess, Kambry Carlson, Finley Englestead, Kayda Hickman, Luke Miller, Cael Mills, Arya Nash, Ashlyn Naville, Rhett Reynolds, Atlee Rountree, Dallie Simper, Cody Steel, Porter Stirling, Natalie Stucki, Samantha Stucki, Chase Terry, Addiysn Varela, Reggie Walker
State Participation — Livestock judging contest- Tymber Billman, Molly Burgess, Bridger Lamb, Ciara Pancheri, Kalli Smith, Cache Elkington, Chyloh Billman, Halli Nicholes, Brystol Lamb, Rylan Erickson, Bailey Bond, Layla Nicholes
State Horse Contest Participants — Brandon Henry, Keylee Harris, Ciara Pancheri, Jaylie Hickman, Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Bailee Ricks
State Skill-a-thon participation — Kayda Hickman, Eryn Harris, Kendyl McNeill, Kayci Kinghorn, Jaylie Hickman, Lexie Kinghorn, Kash Smith, Halle Nicholes, Kalli Smith Keylee Harris
State Shooting Sports — Wyatt Garcia, Kamdyn Garcia
EISF Participation
Ranch — Macrae Conover, Rylan Erickson, Cooper Griffeth, Brandon Henry, Houston Miller, Ayden Varela, Carter Griffeth, Jaylie Hickman, Faith Bitsoi, Daxton Acor, Kylee Acor, Quincy Griffeth, Crew Beck, Jack Miller, Makae Hogge, Bently Jones, Cache Elkington,
Driving — Eryn Harris, Keylee Harris, Cian Clark, Hailey Wilson, Rowan Mittelstadt, Cody Steel, Kash Smith, Austin Steel, Alice Wilson, Carson Steel
Dog — Brooklyn Butikofer, Caleb Gibson, Lydia, Keylee Harris, Kayda Hickman, Fall Orgil, Bailee Ricks, Carter Rountree, Rozalyn Thorp, Aundrea Varela, Emerson Owens, Katelyn Jensen, Savannah Reck, Averie Barton, Jaylie Hickman, Quincy Griffeth, Lena Jossi, Eryn Harris, Emily Jossi
Horse — Kassie Barker, Briggen Barton, Crew Beck, Victoria Beck, Tymber Billman, Faith Bitsoi, Bailey Bond, Kyra Brower, Cache Elkington, Statler Elkington, Rylan Erickson, Avigal Foster, Quincy Griffeth, Keylee Harris, Brylee Hendricks, Kayda Hickman, Kelton Hickman, Makae Hogge, Bently Jones, Kaycie Kinghorn, Lee Miller, Luke Miller, Macie Miller, Casen Poulsen, Atlee Rountree, Bentley Rountree, Rozalyn Thorp, Rylie Walker
Rabbit — M’aleigh Cupkie, Mavrik Cupkie, Bailee Ricks, Cynthia Squires, Emerson Owens, Allyssa Ricks, Tinley Ricks
Poultry — Bailee Ricks, Allyssa Ricks, Kaden Ricks, Wyatt Springer, Josephine Springer
Beef — Chyloh Billman, Tymber Billman, Charlie Edwards, Ellie Smith, Cache Billman
Swine — Cache Elkington, Kallie Hansen, Mackay Hansen, Korby Lindsey, Carter Griffeth
Sheep — Jaylie Hickman, Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris, Arlie Hail, Eryn Harris, Quyncee Poole
Goat — Case Bazil, Eryn Harris, Keylee Harris, Kayda Hickman, Jaylie Hickman, Kalli Smith, Kimber Smith, Kash Smith
Top Shooting Sports awards
air rifle — novice- Kimber Smith
Jr- Jaylie Hickman
Int- Keylee Harris
Sr- Kayda Hickman
Rifle – Bryar Reynolds
Jr- Layla Nicholes
Int- Kamdyn Garcia
Sr- Kaleb Giles
Compound bow – novice- Carter Griffeth
Jr- Braxton Stearns
Int- CJ Day
Sr- Dallie Simper
Recurve Bow – Novice- Lane Simper
Jr- Jayden Bennett
Int- Keylee Harris
Sr- Sawyer Whittier
Overall top 4-Hers
Junior- Macrae Conover
Intermediate-Kalli Smith and Kash Smith
Senior- Kayda Hickman
We would like to give our leaders a special thank you for all of their hard work and donated time.
Tracie Bates-Orgill, Anaya Ogden, Chelsie Farnsworth, Nina McBride, George Howard, Natilyn Varela, Holly Jossi, Lisa Yearsley, Patricia Thomas, Mindy Stosich, Mark Deveraux, Ginger Simper, Crystal Pancheri, Cortney Beck, Dan Conover, Trever Neville, Taunja Poulsen, Leland Smith, Sam Springer, Robyn Steel, Lacy Barney, Kristin Laux, Lisa Smith, Shayla Bates, Nicole Curtis, Lillie Hunter, Ted Orgill, Lane Steel, Abbi Stucki, Brandi Wanstrom, Dale Wanstrom, Joseph Sagers, Andrea Gibson, Shannon Hail, Steve Hickman, Porsche Sessions, Zane Burgess, Christie Lamb, Rebecca Wilson, Tenill Harris, Dawn Erickson, Traci Kettle, Ruth Hale, Kristi Conover, Sheila Orgill, Stephanie Shaffer, Rebecca Squires, Lorie Dye, Amanda Hickman. Doris Mortimer, Kelley Chaffee, Sue Walker
