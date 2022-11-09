Rigby 4-H students recognized at Extension Office Awards Night

Rigby’s top 4-H students recognized were Kash and Kalli Smith for intermediate, Kayda Hickman for top senior, and Macrae Conover for top junior. Pictured above from left to right are Kash and Kallie Smith, Kayda Hickman and Macrae Conover.

 Photo courtesy of Sue Walker

4-H students in the Rigby Area were recognized at an Oct. 17 Awards Night hosted by the University of Idaho — Jefferson County Extension Office. The awarded were as follows:

Top Horse - Showmanship- Atlee Rountree, Driving- Austin Steel, Ranch- Houston Miller, English-Quincy Griffeth, Performance- Faith Bitsoi


