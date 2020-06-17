GARFIELD — Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year it will be celebrated June 21. It honors all fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and father figures for their contribution. Many other countries around the world also celebrate Father’s Day. Some celebrate it on the third Sunday of June and others celebrate it different days. On April 24, 1972, President Nixon signed into law officially making Father’s Day a federal holiday.
•
Hannah Bird recently graduated from Rigby High School.
•
In the Garfield area the weekend of June 6 and June 7, some people near the County Line Road reported that they got frost. People covered up tomatoes, peppers, flowers and other plants susceptible to the cold weather.
•
The Rigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School are holding 7th and 8th grade girls basketball and volleyball open gyms. It started on June 15 and will go through June 30 at the Rigby Middle School gym. Girls basketball will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. Bring a water bottle and basketball. Volleyball will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Bring a water bottle.
•
The number of temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints open for husband-wife sealings grows to 89 as of June 15. Appointments are required.
•
Recently, members of the Rigby YSA Ward met together for a bonfire. There were smores, hotdogs and drinks. They hung out together and played games.
•
The Rigby Mountain Bike Team held a parent/student virtual meeting on June 15. Students in 6-12th grades in the school district boundaries can participate. This also includes students who are homeschooled. For more information see the Rigby MTB Facebook or rigbymtb@gmail.com.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation said that fish were planted in the Jefferson County Lake on June 2. Recently, 30 new trees were also planted at the lake and campground. A water line was installed to keep the trees watered well.
•
The Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a missionary prep. Class by Zoom at 4:00 p.m. June 21. Get on the Stake Facebook “Rigby South Points of Light” for more information.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society had a “Drive-Thru” ice cream party from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. June 11 at Joanna Johnson’s house.
•
Pay it Forward Jefferson County is helping 100 plus families each week in the community. Right now, they are in needing cleaning supplies (Comet Cleanser, spray/liquid all-purpose cleaners, dish soap, bleach, etc.). For more information see the “Just Serve-Jefferson County” Facebook.
•
R3 Community Theatre in Rigby is looking for qualified individuals to be in charge of and serve on a set building committee for their theatre productions. See “Just Serve-Jefferson County” Facebook.
•
The Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints accomplished their goal to help Project Protect. Members of the stake sewed over 15,000 face masks.
•
Susan James passed away on June 11, 2020.
•
Deseret Industries stores are starting to open. If you have donations for them, they are requesting that appointments be made.
•
“Piping up: Tabernacle Organists in Concert” will be held virtually at 7:00 p.m. June 17. The 45 minute concert will include a wide variety of music from classical to traditional hymns and spirituals. The concert will feature the five Tabernacle and Temple Square organists. There will also be organ recitals weekly, starting June 22. The 30-minute organ series called “Piping Up: Organ Concerts at Temple Square”, will be streamed Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:00 p.m. (MDT). Each day one of the five organists will perform. The concert and weekly recitals can be watched on the choir’s website, the choir’s YouTube channel and the church’s live watch page. See newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
•
Happy Birthday to the following: June 20 – Terry Dehlin; June 21 – Charity Clark.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like added to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.