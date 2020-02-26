The Rigby East Stake Relief Society from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a day of service Feb. 6 that produced almost 600 items for donation by over 165 people.
Items included blankets and quilts, bibs, hygiene kits and children's toys. The Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center received all the donations to be used locally or to be sent to other locations in need.
Sally Geisler, a committee member for the day of service event, said that while the day was split between a morning and evening session, some women stayed the entire day to produce as many items as possible for the Center.
"I think my favorite part is just being able to associate with these ladies and get to know women I've never met before," Geisler said. "United in the common purpose of offering relief and comfort to those in our community. It was a common cause based on community, not religion."
Members of other local churches such as the Crown of Life also attended the event and Geisler urged for those interested in helping to reach out to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center to see what their needs are.
All are welcome to attend the next day of service event.