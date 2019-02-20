Countless hours and preparation were put in by the Rigby East Stake the past few months for their Rigby Day of Service Feb. 13.
The stake began collecting donations early last fall to make several items needed by the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center and other local needs. Before Christmas 2018 they took stuffed animals and blankets to Jefferson County Police to carry in their squad cars. Kristy Hill was in charge of gathering donation items of stuffed toys and gently used blankets.
Jean Thingelstad, Carrie Monson and Jean Sommers hemstitched all receiving blankets, bibs and burp cloths. About 35 sets were already crocheted before the activity as ladies wanted to begin serving early during January and February. Monson had over 100 sets plus more bibs and burps to hand out at the activity.
The stake began with 14 quilt top kits from the Humanitarian Center that were handed out to each of the 11 wards at the stake. They ended up with 57 back and 10 other completed quilts that were brought in Feb. 13 they had made on their own.
Becki Eddins cut the kits for 20 quilt kits alone. The group ended up tying 30 quilts Feb. 13, sending all nine quilt top kits to volunteers to put together. Together they sent all but 10 of the kits of tops, backs and battings home with the Relief Society presidents to make at future mid-week activities.
The total number of quilts will be 76 when all are finished. Many quilts will go to the center and some will go to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Rexburg.
Annette Reece and Cynthia Keller completed 200 hygiene kits packed with various items. They will be given to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center that can be used when responding to needs.
Tamara Boyle was the leader for the 150 wooden toys area. The center had them all cut and sanded in January 2019. She and the Young Women and their leaders put on two base coats prior to the activity.
They also completed 24 fleece blankets that will go to Life Flight. This was all done with fleece donations from the stake.
Chera Tollefson lead the colored folder games that young women and ladies helped make for children.
There were many hours of preparation since fall to add to the hours that people recorded of their service on February 13. They were all so happy to give of their time and talents for these causes.