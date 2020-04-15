GARFIELD — Shelagh and Joseph Davis have set up a small, free library. It has some books in it and a couple of board games. People are free to loan and add other books to the library. They are asking people not to use the library if they are sick. For more information, contact them or look on the Garfield First Ward Facebook.
Members from the Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been sewing some face masks for the full time missionaries in the Stake and in the Idaho Falls Mission.
There was a world-wide fast and prayers on April 10, Good Friday. It was for the COVID-19 pandemic, and “that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized.” This invitation was given by President Russell M. Nelson to all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others thru out the world during General Conference, the first weekend of April.
Ben Tofa, a Garfield resident, works for the company “DR Inc.” Recently the company decided to help with the current situation of COVID-19 and start making hand sanitizer. He brought some home to share with some of his neighbors.
Lynn Max Poole passed away April 3. He was born Nov. 19, 1941. A Graveside Service was held April 8 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
A local blood drive will be held May 7. The Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and hospitals need more blood. The Rigby South Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has approved a blood drive at the Rigby South Stake Center. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you are healthy and well, please consider donating. To support social distancing, appointments are now required. If you would like to donate, you can schedule by going to www.redcross.org or by calling Sherry Tanner at 208-745-7655.
Eva Smith, from Garfield, is sewing face masks for her daughter’s Hospice Company. If you would like to help, contact Eva.
Students in the Jefferson County Joint School District #251 are busy doing school work thru the internet and work packets that have been put together by teachers. The packets are delivered by the transportation department to pickup locations throughout the district. If people missed the pickup, then they needed to go get the packets at the child’s school.
Christine Andersen reported that “Masks for Idaho Falls Sewing Sisters” Facebook Group is in need of help to sew face masks. Anyone can join to help sew more masks.
The stadium at Rigby High School was lit up from 8:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. April 10. This was for the students of the Jefferson County Joint School District #251 to participate in the “Be the Light” Campaign. This is a symbol of hope and support to all the students. The Rigby Trojans Athletics stated: “We want our students to know that we miss you, that we are thinking of you and that we will get through this challenging time. We especially want our Senior class to know that our hearts and minds are with each of you. The 20 minute time frame is for the class of 2020.”
Due to the stay at home order, it was put live on “Rigby Trojans Athletics” Facebook. People could also drive by, but were asked to stay in their vehicle. The high school facilities and parking lot were closed for use. Use #BeTheLightID to share pictures or your experience.
Rigby City Library is still closed. At this point, books are due on May 2. Library cards that expired in April have been extended to May 1. This makes it so people can still use the library’s eBooks. If the quarantine goes longer, they will extend books due and library cards will be extended again.
The Garfield First Ward Facebook has a video made by the missionaries especially for the primary children.
Happy Birthday to: today – Lynette Clark and Kimberly Sampson; April 16 – Angie Hartwell; April 17 – Hannah Bird.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like put in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-745-8218 (home) or 208-709-6145 (cell).