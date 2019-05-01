Rigby Lions announce 2019 essay contest winners

Several local elementary school school students were recognized at a dinner hosted by the Rigby Lions Club April 25, for their participation in the club’s annual essay contest.
This year’s theme was “Who is Your Favorite American Hero and Why?” and spotlighted third and fifth graders. More than 60 students from Farnsworth, Harwood, and South Fork Elementary Schools participated in the essay contest this year.
The winners are as follows: Farnsworth Elementary– third grade – Abi Simper (1st place) and Paige Egbert (2nd place); fifth grade – Dallie Simper (1st), Kortney Egbert (2nd) and Kelty Pitcher (3rd); Harwood Elementary – third grade – Emma Espinosa (1st); fifth grade – Cody Cortez (1st), Kabreean Weight (2nd) and Xander Tower (3rd); South Fork Elementary– third grade – Shaya Abrams (1st); fifth grade – Noemi Thueson (1st), Brinlie Martin (2nd) and Aidan Ribardi (3rd).