Rigby Lions announce 2019 essay contest winners

Winners of the Lions Club 2019 essay contest. Pictured are: Aiden Ribardi (back row, left), Cody Cortez, Brinlie Martin, Kabeean Weight, Kelty Pitcher, Emma Espinosa (front row, left), Shaya Abrams, Paige Egbert, and Kortney Egbert. Not pictured are: Noemi Thueson, Xander Tower, Abi Simper and Dallie Simper.