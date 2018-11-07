Rigby Lions Club runs eye screenings for students

The Lions Club, the largest service-oriented club in the world, is alive and well in Rigby and they serve the community through eye screenings, help with diabetes, and sending aid for disaster relief.
“’We serve’ is the Lions Club motto,” said Pat Scott, first vice president and coordinator for the chapter’s eye screening program. “Our number one service is we work with eyes. We do more eye screenings than any other organization in the state of Idaho here in Rigby’s Lion Club,” Scott said.
She said over 50 years ago, Helen Keller made a plea with the Lions Club, “to make vision your purpose.” And for decades the Lions Club has followed through.
For Rigby that pledge has been no small task. Yearly, they complete more than 18,000 eye screenings in 58 schools scattered among five counties in the Snake River Valley. That means consistently two or three schools every week.
“We put in a lot of volunteer hours but nothing is more wonderful than to have a student come up and say ‘because of you I have these glasses,’” she said.
Jerry Mastel, Lions secretary-treasurer and past council chair over two districts, agrees that the organization has made a significant impact.
“We usually have about 16 percent of everyone we test who has to see a doctor and test about 19.000 kids. When you do the math, you are talking a couple of thousand kids who may need glasses,” Mastel said. “If they are not seeing, they are not leaning and it impacts everything down the line and kind of snowballs. So it has tremendous impact on these students.”
In May, Rigby’s chapter was recognized and received the Helen Keller award.
“We were recognized for doing the most charitable work in the state of Idaho,” Scott said. “It’s a beautiful award.”
Although it’s a daunting task to go into a school to test hundreds of students, technology has made the process faster and easier.
In the past, volunteers used eye charts and pictures and asked students to identify the letters, animals, and objects they saw. Now they look into a machine and results are accurate in about seven seconds, Scott said.
Plus, the machines can detect the slightest differences in pupil size. That can mean detecting other potential health risks such as brain tumors.
“We have found a brain tumor and caught it quickly. It saved a life and saved the eyesight,” she said.
School administrators, teachers, parents and students are all grateful for the service. Children who grew up with poor eyesight have no way of knowing it.
“When you are a kid, you don’t know what you can’t see,” Scott explained. “Some kids remember me and come up to me at the store and say, ‘you tested my eyes and now I have glasses.’”
Going to an eye doctor can be very expensive. The screenings make it so only those who need to visit an eye doctor will have that expense, she said.
Mastel said the Lions have been able to work with national optometry associations to develop programs that enable some students to get glasses free of charge.
“Right now we have 25 vouchers for those who need it,” he said.
The Lions also have a leader dog for the blind available in Rigby if someone needs it. They will try to match someone to a seeing eye dog, but not everybody qualifies. Those who do, however, will spend several weeks working and training with their dog, Mastel said.
Lions also take used glasses, clean and refurbish them, and send them oversees. Several club members go over with doctors to fit people to glasses.
“It is very heartwarming. I have a couple of friends who have gone,” Mastel said. “There was a woman in her 50s who cried because it was the first time she saw her granddaughter—and her granddaughter was seven years old.”
The organization has also done humanitarian work in Africa where parasites in the river have caused blindness. Through matching funds from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation they were able to provide 40 million doses of inoculations.
Mastel has enjoyed his 20-plus years of being a part of the Lions Club.
“I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” he said.
Duane Hodges also had a long history with the Lions Club, running the eye screenings for decades. Sadly, he passed away early in the year.
“For over a decade Duane Hodges was the backbone of our operation. So we’ve been sort of lost. He did all the scheduling. He and his wife Gail were there for every screening,” Scott said. “So I’m the one who picked it up this year.”
‘There’s always room for one more,’ was Duane’s motto,” Scott said. “There’s always another school or another child we can help.”
And they are always looking for volunteers to join the effort. Check out the Rigby Lions website for more information.