The Lions Club International District 39E held its annual Midwinter Conference in Pocatello Jan. 26 where the Rigby Lions Club receivied three separate awards.
Rigby Lions Club President, Sue Kenny, became one of the first recipients of a special award from Lions Club International Director Gary Brown on behalf of the International President Gudrun Bjort Yngvadottir.
“I was so shocked when Director Brown called my name. I am humbled and deeply touched to earn this award,” Kenny said.
The New Voices Award is a new program created by the first female president of Lions Clubs International, Yngvadottir. The New Voices initiative celebrates the impact women Lions make every day and promotes gender parity by focusing on increasing the number of women in Lions clubs, as well as closing the gap between men and women in leadership positions. This initiative also seeks to recognize those who champion women’s voices in one of four areas: service, membership, leadership, and marketing.
Kenny received a bracelet for the recognition.
Rigby Chapter of Lions International Vice President Pat Scott, was recognized and given an award of appreciation for her dedication and hard work to her Chapter. She took on the responsibility of contacting, scheduling and organizing the vision screenings that the Rigby Chapter does in seven school districts at every elementary school and a few charter and private schools.
The Rigby Chapter of Lions International also received the District’s recognition for Community Service to Rigby and surrounding areas.
They donated 847 hours of service through vision screenings in area schools, reading with students at elementary schools in Rigby, visiting local assisted living centers in Jefferson County on special holidays and providing glasses for those who need them. As of Feb. 6, the Rigby Lions have screened over 12,000 students.
“Knowing we are making a difference in our communities means so much to all of us. Especially if we can help a child see better,” Kenny said.