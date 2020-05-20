GARFIELD — Memorial Day, on May 25, is observed on the last Monday of May. It honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally it was known as Decoration Day. It originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.
May 21 is the deadline for 4H swine projects. If you aren’t registered by this date you will no longer be eligible to participate in the Fair. To be registered means to be paid and registered with the 4H office.
4H Day Camps are being held in June and July. There are many to choose from. Some examples are cooking, scrapbooking, tie dying, bead craft, livestock lessons, bicycle, cactus and garden crafts, legos. They start on June 8. If you are interested contact the 4H office.
Loy Taylor, husband of Jean Taylor, passed away on April 28.
The Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Blood Drive held on May 7 was a huge success and passed their goal of units donated. They will be supporting the Red Cross with anther drive in August at the stake center. Watch for details later.
The Freedom Festival (July 4) in Idaho Falls has been cancelled.
Local cemeteries are needing to be cleaned up for the Memorial weekend. More information can be found on the “Just Serve-Jefferson County” Facebook. Volunteer help is needed.
Seventeen more temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened on May 18. This brings the total to 34 temples opened throughout the world. This is still phase 1. Presently they are open for husband-and-wife living sealings (marriages) for previously endowed members. They are open Monday to Saturday by appointment only.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Officers killed an adult male mountain lion that exhibited no fear of humans and made no attempt to flee the area in the Idaho Falls area this past Wednesday.
The Garfield area is now flood irrigating their fields, pastures and lawns.
There is a Rigby High Graduation Night Drive-In Theater Memory Book being put together. See the “Life in Rigby” Facebook for more details.
Pam Rolfe is organizing a Class of 2020 party for the graduating seniors. She says this is not a school sponsored activity, but it is put together by parents. It is on May 28. Look on “What’s Happening in Garfield Area” Facebook for more details.
Rigby Youth Track and Field 2020 is still happening. This is the Summer track season. They haven’t made a decision on all the clubs. Practices will start June 9. Practice will be 9:00 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Thursdays they will have a “virtual meet” where the kids will do their events. They will timed and their marks will be measured. Then the results will be uploaded to a shared form with the other clubs to see who wins.
Rigby Middle School yearbooks will not be shipped until the end of June. The school staff will contact students in the summer and let them know when to pick up their yearbooks.
Rigby Middle School Co-Ed Cheer Tryouts will be June 12 and 13. An email was sent out by the staff at Rigby Middle School saying this is for all interested upcoming 7th and 8th grade boys and girls that will be attending Rigby Middle School in the next school year. On Friday, June 12 the cheer clinic will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Rigby Middle School main gym. Wear a white shirt and black shorts. On Saturday, June 13 cheer tryouts start at 10:00 a.m. in the Rigby Middle School main gym. Wear something fun and bright.
For questions please contact Taylor Hill at robitayl@isu.edu. Registration forms are needed and can be found at form.jotform.com/201287441082147.
Rigby South Stake Missionary Training by Zoom started May 17. It will be held for 6 weeks. Paul and Stephanie Webber and some recently returned missionaries will be teaching the class. Look on the “Rigby South Stake Points of Light” Facebook for more information.
The Rigby South Stake members have been invited to be a part of “Project Protect.” It is an effort to sew 5 million face masks. Working together the Stake will be sewing 15,000 masks in just 2 weeks. If you want to help, contact a member of your ward Relief Society Presidency. More information is on the stake Facebook.
Happy Birthday to: May 23 – Shelagh Davis and Amanda Mitchell, May 25 – Amy Bird, May 26 – Mary Casper.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.