The Rigby Study Club began the new year at the home of hostess and chairman for the night, Suanne Ellsworth. Club President Debbie Finn conducted the meeting and lead the rogation. Secretary Kaye Field read the minutes of December’s meeting.
The theme for the night was “Stay Safe” presented by guest speaker Bryan Magleby, Executive Director of the Idaho Innovation Center.
Because most people are online every day, he stressed the importance of keeping online accounts safe. Tips include: Keep your apps up-to-date, stay informed about the latest cybersecurity threats, Use strong passwords, Use two-factor authentication, Enable Login Notification, Use a password manager, Be cautious of freeware, Avoid phishing emails and bad links, Don’t overshare, and Install internet security software.
The Rigby Study Club engages members in intellectual pursuits in a social environment and hosts educationals with guest speakers. The club’s next meeting will be held Feb. 6.