Rigby Study Club members met Dec. 5 at the home of Hostess Jorja Shippen for their annual Christmas Social themed "Celebrate the Season of Love".
Chairman for the meeting was Kathy Maloney and her committee - Annette Clark, Luana Eckersell, Paula Hegsted, Tonya Hillman, Nola Jensen, Jorja Shippen, Diana Webster, and JoAn Wood.
President Debbie Finn conducted the meeting and minutes from the last meeting were read by Secretary/Treasurer Kaye Field. A delicious meal was served by the committee, along with a variety of desserts provided by the club members, and recipes for each delicious treat.
Everyone in attendance was also treated with a party favor of gourmet caramel popcorn sauce to take home.
Special guests, Josh and Grace Partridge, a talented brother/sister duo, performed several fiddle and guitar numbers, ending the evening with a rendition of Silent Night.
It was an enjoyable and festive evening in the Shippen home.
Next month's meeting will be "Celebrate Humanity - My 100 Year Old Boyfriend" by guest Emily Farmer, held at the home of Darla Curtis.