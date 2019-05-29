The Rigby Study Club members met May 1, at the home of hostess Sonja Schaat, for their yearly Closing Social. Chairman for the meeting was Sharon Storer. The theme for the evening was “Celebrate a Year of Excellence ...Bee Excellent”. Secretary Kaye Field welcomed members and read the minutes of the pervious meeting. The rogation was led by Vonnie Lue Broulim.
A meal was prepared by committee members: Sonja Schaat, Marilyn Jensen, Sharon Storer, Diana Webster and Sally George. Sonja introduced musician, Chad Jensen and he favored the group with beautiful background music on his guitar and banjo during the dinner. He also entertained musical and personal questions from the group, as the evening was concluding.
The Rigby Study Club will reconvene for their next meeting in October.