The opening social for the Rigby Study Club was held on Oct. 3 at the home of Hostess Barbara Mugleston. Sharon Moser was the Chairman for the meeting. The theme of the evening was “Celebrating our Bounteous Blessings”.
President Debbie Finn welcomed members and JoAn Wood led the rogation. Secretary Kaye Field read the minutes of the last meeting.
A dinner was served, and member Annette Clark introduced the special guest soloist, Cara Raymond, who sang “Count Your Blessings (instead of sheep).”
Program Committee member Darla Curtis announced that the theme of all the meetings this year will be Celebrate! This theme goes well with the Mission Statement which is- Engender social and intellectual refinement through association at monthly presentations and social events calculated to celebrate all that is beautiful and good.
Next months meeting will be Celebrate the Arts-A Night of Music at the Organ with guest Dr. Dan Kerr on Nov. 7.