After a mission to British Columbia, Chuck Boomgaarden decided to postpone college and instead join the Marine Corps.
“It was a really, really good decision. I enjoyed my time in the Corps,” he said.
He joined in 1983 at the age of 21 and served for six years. He joined the Army National Guard two years later. In all, he spent 23 years in the military, retiring from the National Guard in 2010.
Boot Camp was at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego and then to Camp Pendleton, California, training for his job as an ANGLICO, or Air Naval Gunfire Liaison.
His job was to select, configure, and call in the target to a fire coordination center, while also maintaining radio contact with headquarters. One time they got to call for fire for the U.S.S. New Jersey for its last fighter mission,he said.
“It’s a fairly complicated process, but it’s simple to use. We were able to get guns or mortars on target within three to five rounds. We’d fire one bullet and we would spot where that would hit and make corrections. So that was my job. A lot of radio work and a lot of math.”
When not in direct training for his job, day to day involved a lot of maintenance, paperwork, physical training, and boredom, he said. Boredom would lead to trouble sometimes—mostly of the practical joke variety. But there were a lot of serious, teaching moments, too, he said. One of his most memorable experiences was a church sacrament meeting and testimony meeting in the back of a Humvee, all grungy and dirty, at Twenty Nine Palms, California.
Another memorable experience was a West-Pac, or Western Pacific cruise, aboard the U.S. Belleau Wood. The trip took them first to Hawaii, then Japan, then Australia, and then home again in reverse.
“Japan was an interesting place. I’d want to visit again but not live there. The food was fantastic,” he said. “Australia was an interesting place. Everything wants to eat you or bite you. We were working with Australian counterparts and that was memorable. They have a whole different jargon. It was beautiful. I enjoyed it there. Mostly my memories are of people or groups of people and the differences or similarities of who people are.”
Australian families were able to sign up to host a sailor or Marine for the day, showing them the sights of Sydney. So Boomgaarden enjoyed seeing the Sydney Opera House and places he had previously heard about but never seen, he said.
Another experience was parachuting into Cold Lake, Alberta, to train with their Canadian counterparts.
“We didn’t know what was expected. We cleaned up and went to dinner at the mess hall. The Canadian Ward Officer said, “Gentlemen, in this mess hall we dress for dinner.’”
They changed to Class C green trousers and khaki shirts and that was the expectation from the Canadians, he said. It was a three-week joint effort training with their parachuters.
“We got to make several jumps with them,” Boomgaarden said. “I was a Cold War Marine. So I didn’t get to go to war. We did a lot of training. And then we’d train the new generation and the mission continued. And so the mission continues today.”
But even training missions had their scary moments. One time he was doing live ordnance training near Mountain Home, Idaho. A young pilot asked Boomgaarden to repeat the coordinates he had already given him for firing his missile and then he swore, saying, “Oh, expletive, I just fired 90 degrees off of your laser scramblers.” Boomgaarden acted quickly to shut the range down and avert a disaster. The missile went straight up to detonate above them.
“He could have killed six people. Just in a simple mistake,” he said. “Mistakes are made. People lose their lives. We train so we get it right every time. Perfection is not the goal. It’s to get it right.”
“Those memories stay with you. Some are not a pleasant way to go. However, it was loads of fun with jokes played, memories made, and you can’t duplicate that camaraderie unless you’ve been there.”
After Boomgaarden got out of the Marine Corps, he worked as an emergency medic for awhile, going to Ricks College to be a paramedic. He divorced his first wife and met and married his current wife. And they have been together almost 22 years.
“She is the love of my life. She’s put up with me being gone with the guard. She kept the home fires burning. I can’t say enough about her. She served as much and as hard as I did. I feel that is true of all military spouses. The spouses bear the burden of a lot of things. I tip my hat to military spouses, family and parents. It is their sacrifice that allows their fathers, brothers, husbands, and mothers to make that service commitment.”
While with the Guard, in 2005, he was deployed with the 116th combat team. However, just prior to leaving, he was injured in Ft. Polk in a training accident and had to have seven surgeries, with six of them on one of his knees. His greatest regret is that he did not get to serve overseas at that time.
“My biggest regret is missing out on deployment, training and then not getting to go. It’s been a very difficult thing for me. I wanted to go,” he said.
He worked for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office for 15 years and recently retired. He serves in the VFW.
“Serving with the VFW veterans over the years, I’ve gained a love and respect for them. Getting the opportunity to honor them during funeral services is a huge thing in my life. I can’t put words to it. I can’t explain it. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
“I do have a profound love for all who serve. Be it through the military, first responders, or anyone who serves the general good of the community or country. I have a deep, abiding love for all my brothers and sisters in the Marine Corps and I will always have their back,” he said. “There is that respect in my heart.”