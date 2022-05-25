Rigby Veteran of the Month: Dan Lamczyk

“I always wanted to be a Marine,” said Dan Lamczyk of Rigby.
The Vietnam War was going on, and he wanted to be a Marine, so at age 17 he walked into a recruiting office and joined up.
“I would have been drafted anyway,” he said.
Lamczyk ended up really liking the Marine Corp, especially the friendships and brotherhood that he formed during service.
“I came from a broken home and it gave me a sense of security,” he said. “I think there is more camaraderie in the Marines than any other branch. We’re real close.”
He still keeps in touch with the men he served with 50 years ago. “But there are only six of us left,” Lamczyk said. “My platoon sergeant passed away in January.”
Lamczyk went to Basic Training at Parris Island Base in Port Royal, South Carolina. He served as a forward observer for artillery.
A forward observer is a school-trained artilleryman who can call for a direct artillery fire on enemy targets. Lamczyk would figure the grid coordinates on a map.
“I liked that job. A lot of math was involved,” he said.
After Basic Training, Lamczyk served stateside for three months and then he was off to Vietnam for a 13-month tour. He went to Nam Phong, Vietnam.
“It was scary at first, it was scary all the time,” he said. “It was just scary. It was bad. We didn’t know what was going on day to day. We didn’t ever know what was going on.”
They had special missions to carry out. Their orders always came from higher above. They did a lot of guard duty. They would keep the group protected while they were going about their day to day activities.
“We were always on alert,” he said.
They didn’t engage in fighting every day, but it was typically about three times a month, which he felt was pretty often. They were trying to stay alive, waiting for their time to end, holding on so they could return home safely, he said.
The positive thing that came out of the Vietnam War was the friendship made and the brotherhood that was developed, Lamczyk said.
He made it back safely from Vietnam and then he was stationed at Camp Pendleton. While there, life settled into a more comfortable routine with daily maintenance, whatever task he was assigned, which for him was often the motor pool, he said. Motor pool involves the transport of personnel and supplies in military convoys and the movement of good and materials.
“We always had to be ready. It was like a job,” he said.
He mostly served with the same people who he had served with in Vietnam—people he knew he could trust with his life, he said.
Since the Vietnam War was so opposed and unpopular, those who served in it had to love their country and what it stood for.
“It made you more patriotic than ever,” Lamczyk said. “A proud Marine. I still am. I’m still a Marine.”
He served in the military from 1971-1979.
After he finished with the military he retired from the Iron Workers Union. Then he went to school and got a degree in safety.
“Now I’m retired, but I still work as a safety consultant part-time,” he said.