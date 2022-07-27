Rigby Veteran of the Month: Joe Popper

Joe Popper

 Courtesy Photo

In 1961, Joe Popper’s stepfather got a job in Kenai, Alaska. In October, his mother took off from Seattle with a car full of kids, and it took her ten days to drive up the highway to join him. It was the first of many adventures for Popper who was 13 at the time.

“I spent most of my good childhood in Kenai, Alaska,” he said.

