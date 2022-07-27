Rigby Veteran of the Month: Joe Popper

In 1961, Joe Popper’s stepfather got a job in Kenai, Alaska. In October, his mother took off from Seattle with a car full of kids, and it took her ten days to drive up the highway to join him. It was the first of many adventures for Popper who was 13 at the time.
“I spent most of my good childhood in Kenai, Alaska,” he said.
He went a little wild and wasn’t always the best behaved kid, so he was told and encouraged to join the military, he said. But the Vietnam War was in full swing and the draft was going on.
“By golly, I got my notice. The magistrate was right when he said I would be drafted,” he said.
He went to Ft. Lewis, Washington, for Basic Training in 1967. He went to AIT—Advanced Infantry Training—and then he went to Vietnam as infantry.
“We flew in a lot of helicopters and jumped out when we got close to the ground. You didn’t want to stay in the helicopters and the pilots didn’t want you to stay there either. They wanted to get out of there,” Popper said.
There were good times and bad times, he said. The good times were the camaraderie with the guys.
“You didn’t get too close or be too personal with them. You would all sit around and B.S. You weren’t too personal because you weren’t sure they would be there the next day,” Popper said.
“I tried to forget all that. I’ve never talked to my family about it,” he said. “I came back a sergeant E5. I guess you did move up the ranks fast over there. But the best day was the day I got ready to leave.”
They had a base camp out aways from the main camp. Some days they’d go out and patrol. Some days the whole company would patrol. Some days they got into firefight. Some days they didn’t, he said.
“It’s always scary, because nobody wants to die,” he said.
He learned that a person can put up with a lot if they have to. And they did have to. They didn’t have any choice, he said.
“Later on, you felt good about going over there and doing your part,” he said. “I guess I didn’t forget. But I don’t talk about it ever.”
He’s thought a lot about contacting some of the guys he served with in Vietnam, but he hasn’t ever done it, he said.
“We had a lot of nicknames for people. Over time, some of them have passed away or Agent Orange got them. So I haven’t contacted any. I’m 74 this summer,” he said. “Sometimes you feel guilty, so I try not to dwell of that, because that puts you in a dark place.”
“When I got ready to come home to the states, I put in my request for Alaska. I was told, ‘You’ll get that. It’s considered being stationed overseas again.’ But that put me home,” he said. “I was stationed in Ft. Richardson in Anchorage. I could drive down and see the people I knew.”
He was stationed there from March to October. Since he came home to Alaska after serving in Vietnam, he didn’t have to deal with the rancor that other people did, he said.
“Some guys got spit on and all kinds of stuff,” he said.
But the military was good for him.
“It made you grow up and it straightened me out,” he said. “I got married and started a business—a roofing company in Alaska for 25 years.”
They moved to Arizona for a while and then California where he worked for a refinery. They bought a quick oil change place. They moved to Missouri and he worked for a roofing manufacturer. Then back to California, but he didn’t like being sent to Texas three weeks at a time, so then he worked for an oil pipe yard. He retired to Idaho, citing it as a mini Alaska, with all the mountains and good streams.
“Idaho is a very good state toward its veterans. I’ve lived in several states and this is the best,” he said. “Everywhere you go, you get a discount. In California, they never did anything.”
About 15 years ago, his daughter encouraged him to start wearing a veterans hat. She lives in Kansas City and she is a photographer for Honor Flights.
“I got to go on an Honor Flight. My daughter was the photographer and my granddaughter was my chaperone,” he said.
They went to all the war memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. and to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
“It’s a pretty nice trip and a fun deal,” Popper said.
He likes being involved with the Vietnam Mobility Corp that refurbishes motorized wheelchairs and gives them to veterans or spouses.
“They are up to 330 or something that they’ve given out in the last three years,” he said.