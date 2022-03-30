Rigby Veteran of the Month: Shane Stoumbaugh

Shane Stoumbaugh was looking for a way to improve his life, and with a family background of military service, he decided to join the Army.
The ‘96 Skyline graduate joined in 1999 and went to Basic Training in Ft. Jackson, S.C.. He went to helicopter school to train as a BlackHawk Helicopter mechanic at Ft. Eustis, Va. His first duty station was K-16, a base in South Korea. Stoumbaugh started on maintenance and moved to crew chief, in charge of passengers, the helicopter from the pilot seat on back, and the door gunner.
“Korea was fun,” he said.
He transferred to Schofield Barracks in Hawaii in 2001. He met his wife in Hawaii and they married in 2002. One of his favorite stories of serving in Hawaii was using the helicopters for fire fighting. Using signals from ground technicians and looking out for ground crew fire-fighters, they would dump their fire retardant on hot spots to help put out the fires.
“I always enjoyed those kind of missions doing something useful and important,” Stoumbaugh said.
In Hawaii, Stoumbaugh increased his responsibilities. He was in charge of pre-flight briefing the passengers with safety precautions and what the mission entailed, their role, making sure the gear was loaded, and more.
Later, in Afghanistan, he kept the same job, but in addition, he was in charge of the M60 guns on the helicopter, he said.
“I was never the pilot, but I was a part of the flight crew,” he said.
In 2004, while in Afghanistan, he flew 500 combat hours in one year.
“In the entire rest of the time I was in, I flew 500 training hours. So I was busy that year,” he said. “In Afghanistan, we did a lot of troop insertion.”
That meant they would take infantry and insert them behind enemy forces. Four or five helicopters loaded with ten or so troops would land on a specific pinnacle or mountain tops so they could surround enemies and carry out an assault. They would be dispatched in the pitch black night. In pinnacle or mountain top landings, the helicopter will hover or barely touch down on a building top or mountain top and the passengers will jump out, he said.
During the day, he would fly in the helicopters delivering supplies.
“At night, we’d do a lot of insertion, by day we’d do a lot of supply missions which is why I reached 500 hours in a year,” he said. “Looking back, Afghanistan was a lot of fun. That sounds bad, but I felt I was doing the right thing. There was always something going on. Instead of training, I was actually doing it. Everything I trained for, we were doing it. I came back knowing we helped people or saved people. It was a good feeling.”
Whether it was helping out a convoy that came under fire or rescuing American troops, “you made a change in someone else’s life that were wearing the same uniforms,” he said.
Stoumbaugh had originally planned to serve in the Army for the full 20 years and then retire, but his constant deployments made him change his mind. There are three infantry battalions but only one aviation group to support them. The infantry battalions come home and rotate, but aviation just stays, he said. Also 9/11 happened while he was in Korea, at the end of his tour, which kicked off Afghanistan, then Iraq.
“I had friends that were in with me. Eight or nine times they were deployed,” he said. “So I wanted to get out.”
Another factor in his decision was that he crashed two helicopters. Once while training in Hawaii, they would fly over the equivalent of Hell’s Half Acre, with a lot of lava beds. One time the helicopter scraped the bottom of a lava mound and it ripped the bottom of the helicopter off, he said. He also had a friend who was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, he said. He decided it was time to move on.
“I came, I conquered, now let’s see if I can make something of myself,” he said.
His wife Simone had moved from Hawaii to Idaho. On a two-week leave of his, they bought a house.
He started doing plumbing and construction. Then he began working at Northwind—summers for a drill-rig crew in a remote part of Alaska and winters as a facility manager. He worked there from 2007-2017. While there, instead of just running drilling crews he wanted to run construction crews, drawing on skills in the military and beyond. In 2014, he transitioned to become construction superintendent. In 2017, he started at the INL as a construction field rep and then he became a facility manager, which he still does today.
“I look at the Army as one of the best things I ever did,” he said. ‘It made me grow. I learned responsibility and commitment, the power of decision, no matter how hard it is. The Army taught me that. It was the hardest six years of my life, but I would never not do it. It formed who I am today.”
“The Army gave me what I needed: a step up—jobs, qualifications, the way I look at things. I think I was blessed. I’m grateful I did it,” he said.