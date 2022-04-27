Rigby Veteran of the Month: Steve Parker

It was 1969, and the Vietnam War was raging. The largest draft call the small community of Rupert had ever experienced up to that point had just happened, and Steve Parker was one of the 18 men drafted.
Originally, the entire bunch was destined for the Marines, but because two brothers joined the Marines just prior to the draft, “it left the other 18 of us off the hook,” Parker said.
Instead, Parker, along with 17 close friends, was drafted into the Army and shipped off to Ft. Ord, California, for Basic Training.
“The armpit of the world,” Parker joked. “But I had good friends, so it wasn’t too bad. I was one of two guys who didn’t go to Vietnam,” he said.
His brother was already in Vietnam serving in the Navy, so Parker was stationed in South Korea instead, as part of the 30th Ordnance Company. The company repaired missiles and radar. Parker had completed technical supply school after basic training, so he supplied the missile parts.
He would order supplies through the military, and sometimes he would be the one to go to the base near the coast to acquire them. Then he would distribute the supplies to those who needed them. The parts were stored on semi-truck trailers. Rows and rows of drawers were labeled with a stock number, in chronological order.
“I was there long enough I could get to within a couple of feet of the right one,” he said.
The parts were stored on the semi-trucks because if they had to pull out, they were required to either burn it or hook it up and haul it off, he said. They had stacks and stacks of white phosphorus grenades that could burn through an engine block if they needed to destroy things while being attacked, he said.
One of the highlights of his 14 to 15-month-long tour in South Korea was when a spy ship for the U.S. was captured off the coast of Korea.
“It was quite a hectic deal,” Parker said. “It was one of the major events.”
He stood guard duty for days. Basically, every one did, he said.
Another interesting occurrence happened a stone’s throw from his base. The South Koreans built a mile-long tunnel through the mountain for a three-lane road. The South Koreans had to blast through solid rock to construct the shortcut. A lot of the work was done by hand, Parker said. They had trucks, to haul away the debris but they also had carts, he said. The previous road circled around up the top of the mountain providing a view of the city of Seoul that had about six or seven million inhabitants at the time Parker was stationed there. The lanes worked on lights to that at peak traffic times, two lanes would go one direction and a single lane would go the other.
“I was the first American to drive through it,” Parker said. “That was kind of interesting.”
Day-to-day as he and his fellow soldiers went about their military duties, it was the extreme temperatures that often plagued them, he said.
“They are about the same latitude as we are and have similar weather as here, except for 100 percent humidity,” he said. “You’d start in fatigues and walk ten feet and it was like wearing a wet dishrag. You couldn’t take a shower, because you never got dried off. I saw it rain 50 days nonstop. Sometimes it was a mist, but they had their monsoon season,” Parker said. “In the wintertime, it was the opposite, so cold you could hardly stand it. I knew friends in the Korean conflict and there were horror stories of how cold it was.”
They would put on everything they owned in layers, attempting to keep warm—including long johns and moon boots. Half the time, everyone stood around the space heater in their barracks, he said.
“But for those fighting in the Korean conflict, there was no place to get warm,” he said. “People didn’t have a clue that it goes from one extreme to the other.”
Another memory Parker had was of picking up Communist leaflets that were scattered all over. It happened on a daily basis.
One day, across the Han River at a national South Korean cemetery, they were having a celebration for a holiday similar to Memorial Day, Parker said.
“North Korea was going to blow it up. But they ended up blowing themselves up,” Parker said. “That was another interesting thing that happened.”
What was to have been a 12-month tour for Parker was extended to almost 15 months, but he still got out of the military six-months earlier than his friends that went to Vietnam, he said.
“Most of them made it back,” he said. “There were some that didn’t. Some that did were physically destroyed—they were missing arms or legs.”
He had joined the Army in January 1969 and got out in August 1970. Returning to civilian life, he started out by going back to farming. Later he started a business setting up mobile homes. Then he went to school to be an electrician, which he was for about 15 years. Then a friend talked him into working for him doing electrical wholesale for about 10 years.
One day, living out by Ririe, Parker had a knock on his door. It was someone from the school district offering him a job as maintenance supervisor. He did that until he retired about six or seven years ago.
“I’ve been lucky. I never got rich, but managed to do what I wanted to do,” he said.
He enjoyed the cultural and everyday learning experiences that came with military service.
“I got to know a lot of people. I had good friends over there that were Korean,” he said. “It was a learning experience all on it’ own.”