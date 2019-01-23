Ririe City Library holds first bingo event

RIRIE—The Ririe Senior Center continues to serve sit-down meals on Tuesday and Friday every week to those who come in to the center. They also deliver two hot and five cold meals to about 20 shut-ins who are not able to get to the center. For some of the shut-ins, the delivery of their food is the only time they interact with visitors. Fridays at the Senior Center are Food Bank Distribution Days that are meant to supplement, not replace, groceries for people who may not be able to afford things such as a loaf of bread, fresh fruits and vegetables.
“This place is a great help and brings hope and happiness to those in need,” Joe Merchen said. “They took me under their wing and helped me out. They’re like family and I am more thankful than words can express.”
Siana Thompson and Haley Hathaway from East Idaho Public Health District are two instructors that come to the center on Tuesdays and Fridays for the Fit and Fall Proof exercise class at 1 p.m. Participants work on balance, arm and leg joints, stretches, heart rates and more. Anyone interested in participating can contact the Ririe Senior Center at 538-7313 on Tuesday and Friday or Kendall Syverson at 339-0674.
The Distinguished Young Women of Ririe Tea is holding their introduction to find out about this year’s program on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. in the Ririe High School Cafeteria. This is a scholarship program for junior aged girls. When they perform they are judged on scholastic, talent, fitness, interview and self expression. All junior aged girls and their parents are invited to attend. The girls will be working to get ready for their program on March 30 at 7 p.m. in the Ririe Elementary Auditorium.
Ririe City Public Library’s story time book last week was “Why Does It Snow?” Librarian Wendy Mullins read to 12 kids and their parents. There were two crafts for this story, a white paper bag snowman puppet and a packing peanut snowman that melted when placed in warm water because it is made of a cornstarch fiber. Next week’s story will be “Just One More Swim.” Participants will be making a polar bear for the craft.
Six children went to the Ririe City Public Library’s first bingo game day on Jan. 17 for children ages eight to 18. It’s something new to bring kids into the library to have fun and win prizes. The prizes this time were bite size candy bars for the winners. If there are any adults-seniors who would be interested in playing bingo, contact Wendy Mullins at 538-7974.