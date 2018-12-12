Ririe Elementary finishing up Penny Wars

RIRIE— My name is Lana Killingsworth, and I have lived in the Ririe area for 24 years now. Although I was born in Oregon, I am Idahoan through and through. In my younger years, until the middle of 6th grade, I lived mostly in the Salmon area. After that, I spent the rest of my school years in Buhl and Twin Falls where I graduated from high school.In my early twenties I moved to Missoula, Montana where I was reunited with an old friend/ex-boyfriend, Curtis Killingsworth, who is now my husband of 28 years. We have four wonderful children, three beautiful grandchildren, and a little angel. Because we lost our son, I’ve mostly been a stay-at-home mom, however, I have worked spud harvest for the past 12 years, driving a 10-wheeler truck. We moved to Ririe in October 1994 and on December 29, 1994 my husband and I joined the Central Fire District, where we became volunteer firefighters and EMT’s. (Emergency Medical Technicians) After 23 years of service I retired on December 29, 2017. I love listening to music, reading, doing crafts, animals, and the great outdoors. I also love helping people and was involved with the Ririe Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for 23 years.
Ririe Elementary School is doing their Annual Penny Wars, Family Christmas Fundraiser. The objective of the Penny Wars, is for students to bring pennies to put in their class jar. For each penny put in their class jar, that is one point received for their class. However, other change put in their jar from other classes or paper currency reduces that much from their jar. (Example: a nickel reduces their points by 5, a dime by 10, a Dollar by 100) So, students want to only put pennies in their class jar and all other currency in other class jars so they gain points in their own class jar and other teams lose points. This is where strategy counts. The Penny Wars started Dec. 10 and will end Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. All donations and money earned from the penny wars will go towards helping a local family in need. So have fun with it and get those pennies in!
The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be meeting at Ririe Junior-Senior High School Dec. 13.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Ririe, please contact Lana Killingsworth at 208-709-4258 or lanaririejs@gmail.com.