Homecoming week at Ririe High School kicked-off Monday with its buff puff event.
Oct. 3 will feature the powder puff football game at 6 p.m. followed up with a bonfire at 9 p.m.
The Homecoming parade will take place Oct. 4 at 2:50 p.m. that will lead into the Ririe volleyball team taking on Salmon. The dress up theme is tourist/Hawaiian.
Homecoming week will conclude Oct. 5 with the Ririe student tailgate party at 4 p.m. and the varsity football game against Salmon. There is no school this day because of teacher in-service day.
The Homecoming Dance will occur Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m.