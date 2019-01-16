RIRIE—Today’s story at the Ririe City Public Library is: “Why Does It Snow?” It will be read by Wendy Mullins. Followed by making a Snowman and a melting Snowman for the craft.Next weeks story will be: “Just One More Swim” by Caroline Pitcher. The children will be making a polar bear for the craft.

Starting Jan. 17 the Ririe City Public Library will be having Bingo every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. for children ages 8 to 18.

Also, don’t forget about movie times at 1:30 p.m. on the Fridays that Ririe school is out. There will be a movie on Jan. 18.

The Ririe Senior Center has a self serving, sit down and delivered meals every Tuesday and Friday.

The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 met on Jan. 10.

The Ririe City Council held their monthly meeting Jan. 8.

If there is anything you would like to share with the people of Ririe contact me at 208-709-4258

