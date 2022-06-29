Ririe Fall Semester Honor Roll
Courtesy Photo

The Ririe High School second semester honor rolls.

Freshmen

High Honors — Ryker Anderson, Nola Dalley, Jaida Evans, Owen Moss, Jace Nelson, Rafe Newton, Jayden Olson, Dylan Reck, Arlet Rincon Aguaz, Ryleigh Robertshaw, Elizabeth Trujillo-Osorio

Honors — Ryker Harris, Logan Johnson, Paxton Jorgensen, Brayden Kunz, Michelle Lefler, Chase Sutton, Ches Lee Webb

Sophomores

High Honors — Elizabeth Brainard, Emily Helm, Jacob Huffaker, Talon Kearsley, Aaron Martinez, Landon Nelson, Halle Park, Eliza Stokes, Caleb Timm, Brooke Trimble, Charles Wallace, Jordan Woodie

Honors — Caleb Barney, Matthew Hale, Viola Hayes, Fosstyne James, Declan Johnson, Lauren Miller, Julie Orchard, Emie Rosen, Ireland Weeks, Wyatt Winterfield

Juniors

High Honors — Kennidee Anderson, Rachel Ashcraft, Hannah Call, Reagan Evans, Alainna Gunderson, Lindsey Jenson, Maci Kopp, Katelynn Moon, William Moss, Brianna Scott, Olivia Slachter, Daniel Wilson

Honors — Marco Avilla, Arwen Bennion, Landar Bragassa, Jackson Coles, Amee Foster, Aubree Groom, Gabriel Hayes, Jackson Johnson, Peyton Taylor, Daniel Trujillo-Osorio, Zoe Wilson

Seniors

High Honors — Kendrick Ball, Maggie Ball, Raygen Bybee, Taya Christensen, Skylee Coles, Katlynn Gabara, Alexandra Green, Halle Johnson, Reegan Johnson, McKinley Kemp, Gabriel Lewis, Kami Lewis, Job Madrid Osuna, Jordan Nelson, Breyer Newman, Macy Olson, Sylvia Olson, Rylee Ruff, Cooper Smith, Riley Sweeting, Bridgett Zaugg

Honors — William Cook, Brian Ferguson, Gavin Harris, Donivon Johnson, Landon Johnson, Aubrey Robson

