Ririe 5th grader working towards platinum card

RIRIE—J’Bud Eggleston, a fifth-grader at Ririe Elementary School, is going above and beyond to earn the ‘Harry Potter Platinum Card’. It is a reward designed by his teacher Eileen Harris to influence and challenge her students. He has to complete a series of six tasks in order to earn the Harry Potter Platinum Card, which will give any student who completes it extra rewards in the classroom that those who have not completed the challenge will not get. A few of the tasks include perform eight chores around the house and write a summary of the chores completed, write two thank you letters to two people who have helped him and do three hours of community service and write a paper about what was done and how it made him feel after among others. Eggleston is the grandson of Curtis and Lana Killingsworth.
•
Ririe City Public Library will be holding story time and crafts every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Today’s craft is a Christmas ball. They will also be showing a movie on the Fridays the Ririe Joint School District No. 252 is out. The first will be Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m.