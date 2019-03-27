ROBERTS—The Roberts City Library held a board meeting last week. On the agenda was a discussion on what to do with the letter wall, and a beginning of planning for the summer reading program. The second annual Kids Fair was also discussed. The date will be May 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be food for purchase, a mix of activities and games. Some games will be free, others will require ticket purchase. The board is also planning on a bounce house, hula hoop wars, and a raffle. All proceeds from this Kids Fair will go towards the children’s section of the library. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Rebecca Harkness.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: March 27—Steve Rowley, Shane Rhodehouse, Heather Gilchrist; March 28—Stephen Ball, Brian Tomchak, Will Morris; March 29—Dillon Garth Harris, Charles Day, Kamren Wright, Kurt Wright, Jorge Cruz; March 30—Jason Jackson, Byron Evans, Donna Gratiot, Margaret Berlin, Ursla Benkenstein, Balbina Gonzales; March 31—Sydney Jo Edelmeyer, Evelyn Barzee; April 1—Kaydence Arnold; April 2—McCoy Jackson.
Roberts school lunch as follows: March 27—Crispitos w/ cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, cookie; March 28—Game day pizza, groovy green beans; March 29—Hamburger w/ cheese on a whole wheat bun, golden fires w/ ketchup. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and white or chocolate milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.