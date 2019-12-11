ROBERTS — Those at Roberts Elementary School will be celebrating their annual Christmas concert at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Music teacher Cammy Harris has been working with each class on various Christmas songs they will perform. Parents and families are invited to attend.
•
Candace Taylor, the art teacher at Roberts Elementary, recently completed a mural in the school’s gym, along with her daughter Alyssa Taylor.
•
Fifth and sixth graders in the district have been invited to join a ski club. Signups are at Rigby City Library.
•
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Christmas break will be Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. On Dec. 30, the elementary school librarian will open up the school library from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in order for students to return and check out books. There will be a story time as well, for all students and siblings.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch is as follows: Dec. 11 – Super hero taco and pirate’s pick golden corn; Dec. 12 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun and bandit pork and beans; Dec. 13 – Super beef nachos and fresh veggies; Dec. 16 – Burrito blaster with salsa, xray vision carrots and cookie; Dec. 17 – Ham, savory scalloped potatoes, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli and brownie. Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, though should call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.