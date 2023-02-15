ROBERTS — There will be a meeting in Roberts on Feb. 23 regarding the proposed bonds for Jefferson County School District #251. The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center, formerly the Senior Citizen Center located at 2862 E 650 N. Angie Robison, chairman of the schoolboard, will be speaking and answering questions along with members of the bond committee. There are two bonds on the upcoming ballot in March, both of which have direct impact on students from Roberts. Come gain a better understanding of what these proposed bonds would do, how they effect the Roberts community, and the impact they have on property taxes.
The Roberts Elementary School celebrated Hope week Feb. 6 — Feb. 10. Students dressed up each day celebrating different themes like Hope Shines Bright (neon colors) and Hopes and Dreams (Pajamas).
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Roberts First and Second Wards will participate in Stake Conference on Feb. 18 and 19. Regular meetings will not be held at the church in Roberts on Feb 19. There will be a meeting for adults on Saturday Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. and a meeting for everyone on Sunday Feb. 19 at 10:00 a.m. Both meetings will take place at the Terreton Stake Center located at 1297 E 1500 N in Terreton.
The first Market Lake Day Committee meeting was held on Feb. 7. More volunteers are still welcome at future meetings; the next one will be March 7. There will be a logo design contest coming soon, additional details to come!
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on Feb. 16 will have a patriotic theme. Children will read books about George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, the Flag of the United States of America, and the White House.
There will not be any classes at Roberts Elementary School on Feb. 20 in honor of President’s day.
Happy Birthday to Lupita Leon, Mayra Leon, Slayde Johnson, and Tom Buxton. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 16 — Nathan Egan; Feb. 17 — Amy Tafoya, Brittany Buck, Jason Hendrian, Kirk Polatis, and Rick Weighall; Feb. 18 — Paige Balster, Susan Bradley, and Tim Allen; Feb. 19 — Darren Hulme; Feb. 20 — Wendy Thorpe.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: Feb. 16 — Hamburger on a bun, pinto beans, green beans, fruit choice and milk variety; Feb. 17 — Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice, and milk variety; Feb. 21 — Chicken fried beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, broccoli, fruit choice, and milk variety; Feb. 22 — Chicken strip basket, fruit choice, and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
