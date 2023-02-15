ROBERTS — There will be a meeting in Roberts on Feb. 23 regarding the proposed bonds for Jefferson County School District #251. The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center, formerly the Senior Citizen Center located at 2862 E 650 N. Angie Robison, chairman of the schoolboard, will be speaking and answering questions along with members of the bond committee. There are two bonds on the upcoming ballot in March, both of which have direct impact on students from Roberts. Come gain a better understanding of what these proposed bonds would do, how they effect the Roberts community, and the impact they have on property taxes.

The Roberts Elementary School celebrated Hope week Feb. 6 — Feb. 10. Students dressed up each day celebrating different themes like Hope Shines Bright (neon colors) and Hopes and Dreams (Pajamas).


