ROBERTS — The Roberts community Celebrated Market Lake Day on July 15. The celebration commenced at 4:00 p.m. with a parade led by D.A.R.E and Jefferson County officer Mike Miller. After a patriotic moment of hats off and hands on hearts as the flag went by, children were showered with candy, water bottles, and had the pleasure of cheering for various floats, cars and groups. The Grand Marshall of the parade was Roberts’ Molly Graeber, who is the president of the Garden Club and devotes many hours beautifying the city of Roberts with potted flowers and weed upkeep. After the parade the community converged on Berlin Platz for live music, karaoke, vendor booths, bounce houses and a kids tent where children played carnival style games to win prizes. Food trucks lined the street with tacos, burgers, French fries and more. Rooke provided live music for a street dance. At 10:00 p.m. fireworks lit the sky along the railroad tracks and people cheered at the conclusion of another celebration of the over-a-century-and-a-half-old community.
The City of Roberts issued a Do Not Drink Order for the water in the city following a power outage at the treatment plant on July 15. This differs from a boil order in that boiling the water does not make it safe. The water is still considered acceptable for bathing and laundry under this order. The order was lifted on July 18 after the Department of Environmental Quality completed tests to confirm the water was safe for consumption. Notices were posted on the city’s webpage and were are also sent out via text message to those who subscribe to the city’s emergency system. This free service can be signed up for on the city’s website.
Happy Birthday to McKena Wood, Farrell Hunt, John Young, Loren Ledvina and Tate Galbraith. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 27 — Jason Sharp and Antonia Ledvina; July 28– Belinda Sharp, Dayna Hunt and Trisha Glover; July 30 — Jeremy Walker and Trina Sharp; July 31 — John Buck; Aug 1 — Ben Poston and Jessica Scrivner.
Happy Anniversary to Matt and Kandice Robison and Pattrick and Jessica Scrivner on July 28, Jordan and Tannis Robison and Jordan and Paiten Schall on July 29, and Jacob and Arielle Terry on Aug 1.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
