ROBERTS — Britton Berrett, son of Jeremie and Tracy Berrett, completed his first season of college basketball with the College of Southern Idaho. By mid-season the CSI was ranked as the number one Jr College in the nation. Britton and the team had the opportunity to travel to Hutchinson, KS for Nationals. They lost their first game by three points, but Britton recalled something his coach told the team, “There’s not many places where you can compete for a national championship. Only a few can compete to be the best.” For Britton it was really cool to be a part of that. Britton aspires to eventually have a chance to play Division 1 basketball in college, and is working towards that goal.

The Garden Club is preparing to order the annual birthday calendars. If there are any updates to names, anniversaries, or military service dates please contact Molly Graeber as soon as possible at (208) 228-6981. The picture for the calendar has not yet been selected. Those wishing to submit a photo should also contact Graeber.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.