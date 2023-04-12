Angela Schwarzenberger holds a baby Holland Lop rabbit for the children to pet at story time at the Roberts City Library. Behind cage left to right: Angela, Easton Welch, Dominic Griffin, Eli Garcia, Tayven Rutledge. In front of cage: Brody Clinger, Mateo Garcia.
Angela Schwarzenberger holds a baby Holland Lop rabbit for the children to pet at story time at the Roberts City Library. Behind cage left to right: Angela, Easton Welch, Dominic Griffin, Eli Garcia, Tayven Rutledge. In front of cage: Brody Clinger, Mateo Garcia.
KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star
Britton Berrett after CSI won the regular season conference championship.
ROBERTS — Britton Berrett, son of Jeremie and Tracy Berrett, completed his first season of college basketball with the College of Southern Idaho. By mid-season the CSI was ranked as the number one Jr College in the nation. Britton and the team had the opportunity to travel to Hutchinson, KS for Nationals. They lost their first game by three points, but Britton recalled something his coach told the team, “There’s not many places where you can compete for a national championship. Only a few can compete to be the best.” For Britton it was really cool to be a part of that. Britton aspires to eventually have a chance to play Division 1 basketball in college, and is working towards that goal.
The Garden Club is preparing to order the annual birthday calendars. If there are any updates to names, anniversaries, or military service dates please contact Molly Graeber as soon as possible at (208) 228-6981. The picture for the calendar has not yet been selected. Those wishing to submit a photo should also contact Graeber.
The Market Lake Day Committee is now accepting vendor applications for the July 15 celebration. The event will kick off at 4:00 starting with the parade. The vendor application is available on the city website and on the Market Lake Days Roberts Idaho Facebook page. This year the band Rooke will provide the music.
The Market Lake Day Logo Contest Winner is Carol Poston. Her logo will be used to represent the Market Lake Day event.
The City of Roberts would like to remind everyone that having a dog license and making sure the tags are on the dog is the best way to make sure dogs are returned to the rightful owner rather than being taken to the pound. Licenses are available at city hall.
At Story Time on April 6, kids got a special opportunity to pet and hold some furry guests. The reading focused on Rabbits and Easter, and then Angela Schwarzenberger brought in five Holland Lop kits (baby bunnies) that were just 5 weeks old. The rabbits are owned by Izzy’s Coop, a business run by Angela’s 7-year-old daughter Izzy, who raises and sells pet rabbits. Angie taught the kids about different kids of rabbits, what different breeds prefer to eat, and a little about meat rabbits.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on April 13 will feature a unique type of book: books that don’t have any words. But these are not just picture books, the illustrations tell a story and allow the reader to imagine and create the words and story details.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s pick is a not a single book but a selection of them. The Roberts City Library has lots of gardening books to help your garden thrive! It’s time to start planning your garden projects.
Happy Birthday to Kristen Lowe, Laurie Albertson and Michael Berrett. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 13 — Billie Ann Lamb, John Thompson and Trason Mortimer; April 14 — Aubrey Lynn Sharp, Brent Berrett, Gale Scrivner and Michael Allen Peterson; April 15 — April Galbraith, Kellen Buck, Loren Lounsbury and Jaxson Welch; April 16 — Ethan Harkness, Ryan Nukaya and Toby Albertson; April 17 — Kendra James and Marshall Owen Sharp; April 18 — James Robert Berlin, Kevyn Lane Albertson and Sharon Frew.
Happy Anniversary to Wesley and Elaine Albertson on April 15.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: April 13 — Chili, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk variety; April 14 — Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; April 17 — Chicken Fajita, green beans, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk variety; April 18 — Chicken fried beef, carrots, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit choice and milk variety; April 19 — Spaghetti with sauce, corn, fruit choice and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
