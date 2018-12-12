Roberts Christmas concert this Friday

ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary will be having their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 14, the time has yet to be decided, but will be posted on the Roberts Mustangs Facebook page. The school will also be having a special surprise “Christmas visitor” on Dec. 20 during the first part of the day. Christmas break starts with early release on Dec. 21, and will go through Jan. 4.
•
The Roberts 1st Ward held their annual Christmas nativity last week. The young women were in charge of decorating, and the Relief Society served soup, pies, and rolls that everyone contributed. AuBri Wright was Mary, and Parker Robison was Joseph this year. The primary has been working hard on helping the children memorize their lines, and practice singing their songs. The highlight may have been when a parent stood offstage and reached out a Shepard’s staff to poke his son to get his attention and remind him to behave.
•
The Roberts 2nd Ward will be holding their Christmas party on Dec. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Dec. 12—Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, cookie; Dec. 13—Game day pizza, groovy green beans; Dec. 14—Chicken strip basket; Dec. 17—Dynamite enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli; Dec. 18—Ham slice, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, apple crisp w/ whipped topping.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 12—Kayla Michelle Harris, Cheri Barzee; Dec 13—Holly Anhder; Dec. 14—Blaine Fisher, Billie Jean Calder, Jared Buxton, Frank Weaver, Radford B. Hunt, Marissa Baker; Dec. 15—Merla Brewer; Dec. 16—Love. D. Singh; Dec. 17—Elena Gudino, Chelsey Hillman; Dec. 18—Susan Lamb.
•
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 18—Jeremy and Tracy Berrett.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.