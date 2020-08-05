ROBERTS — Erika Brighton held a Harry Potter themed birthday party July 31. In honor of the Harry Potter character’s 40th birthday, the Brightons invited members of the ward to celebrate in Hogwarts fashion. Decorations were Harry Potter approved, and appetizers and drinks were inspired by the wizarding world.
•
Allen and Chris Padigimus are getting close to being done with their house construction in Ammon. The Padigimus’s sold their house in Roberts at the end of 2019 and have been building a new home in Ammon. The house is in its finishing stages. While the house has been under construction, Allen and Chris have been living with their son, Brian.
•
Lonnie and Tiffany Wright went camping last week with their children and family. They went to Palisades, took their boat up, and spent everyday on the lake fishing and swimming.
•
Roberts 1st Ward is starting a book club. Due to continued distance church activities, the Relief Society Presidency has had to think outside of the box to involve the women of the ward. The first book will be “Saints” released by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. It is available for free on the church app.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Connie Surerus; Aug. 6 – Jaqueline Perez and Dennis Madsen; Aug. 7 – Coraline Wright; Aug. 8 – Hali Ray Buck, Jayci Padigimus and Ellie Harris; Aug. 9 – Cameron Murdock; Aug. 10 – Sidney Robison, Jaden Brigham Holm, Slade T Cottle, Hallie Lufkin; Aug. 11 – Toshiona Rogers.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.