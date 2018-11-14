Roberts Church holds Operation Christmas Child Shoebox event

ROBERTS—At the Jefferson School District 251 School Board meeting last week, Roberts Elementary teacher Ana Vargas was recognized for her hard work and dedication at the school, as well as her willingness to go above and beyond, and help translate at the front office. The Roberts Elementary PTO was also recognized for all of the work they have put into the playground renovation project.
Gordon Egan, Lonnie Wright, Timothy Wright, and Brian Padigimus took the young men of 1st ward on a camp-out over the weekend at a local ranch in Roberts. The boys had foil bake dinners, and did their best to stay warm during these colder nights.
Roberts Elementary Thanksgiving break will be the week of Nov. 19 to 23.
Roberts 1st Ward will be holding their annual Nativity at the LDS church on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Soup and rolls will be served before the performance. All are invited to attend.
The Roberts Community Christmas party will be held at the Mustang Events Center on Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Ladies Ministry, at Roberts Community Church held its annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox event. There were many ladies present, and several young people were there to help us with this project. Operation Christmas Child is a part of Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse.These shoeboxes are delivered to those young children in need around the world, and here in the United States as well. The shoeboxes are delivered to Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls, a collection center for this region. National Collection week is Nov. 12 to 19 this year.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Nov. 14—Walking taco, beast mode broccoli; Nov. 15—Chicken burger on a whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots; Nov. 16—Hearty chicken noodle soup, cheese filled breadstick, groovy green beans. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 14—Jody Carillo Leal, Megan Balster; Nov. 15—Samantha Jones, Bob Curran; Nov. 16—Jerry Harkness; Nov. 17—Kreytson Jackson, Rex Thorpe; Nov. 18—Jesse Torres, Douglas Hoff, Jentry Lynn Young; Nov. 19—Bonnie Jackson, Denise Cooley, Kellen Albertson; Nov. 20—Bowen Lang, Timberly Wright, Kobe Jackson, Cody Seamons, Jason Harris, Margo Jackson, Megan Barnes.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.