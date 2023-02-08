ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council has chosen to postpone their regularly scheduled council meeting. Instead of Feb. 14, the council will meet on Feb. 21. 

Story Time at the Roberts City Library on Feb. 9 at 1:15 p.m. will feature Milo and the Mysterious Island by Marcus Pfister. Clifford the Big Red Dog will also be making a guest appearance! There will be some snow and Valentine's Day stories as well. Story time will now incorporate some Mother Goose Rhymes because rhyming helps children develop reading skills. There are seasonal coloring activity pages in the library for children to take home after story time or any time the library is open. Story time is free, and anyone in city limits can apply for a free library card. Those outside the city can also obtain an annual membership for a fee to rent books, movies, games and other items.


