ROBERTS — The Roberts City Councilhas chosen to postpone their regularly scheduled council meeting. Instead of Feb. 14, the council will meet on Feb. 21.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on Feb. 9 at 1:15 p.m. will feature Milo and the Mysterious Island by Marcus Pfister. Clifford the Big Red Dog will also be making a guest appearance! There will be some snow and Valentine's Day stories as well. Story time will now incorporate some Mother Goose Rhymes because rhyming helps children develop reading skills. There are seasonal coloring activity pages in the library for children to take home after story time or any time the library is open. Story time is free, and anyone in city limits can apply for a free library card. Those outside the city can also obtain an annual membership for a fee to rent books, movies, games and other items.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: Feb. 8 – Spaghetti with sauce, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 9 – Walking Taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 10 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, oranges, fruit snacks and milk; Feb. 13 – Chicken pot pie, carrots, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 14 – Pepperoni Calzone, salad with broccoli, fruit choice, milk, and strawberry shortcake; Feb. 15 – Popcorn chicken, French fries, fruit choice, and milk.
Happy Birthday to Gene Wise. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 9 – Alex Easter and Jessey Albertson; Feb. 10 – Lianne Buxton; Feb. 11 – Haylie Anderson, Olivia Hendrian and Ryan Simon; Feb. 12 – Creeson Murdock, Jill Dvoraks, Madison Matthews and Saije Torres; Feb. 13 – Samantha Meservy; Feb. 14 – Dillon Corbin, Megan Schall, Merlin Sharp, Paiten Schall and Veronica Williman.
Happy Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Bruce Wilde and Mr. & Mrs. Tom Buxton on Feb. 14.
