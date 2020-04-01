ROBERTS — Due to new restrictions put in place by Governor Little as a result of growing COVID-19 spread, the city of Roberts has put in place a few changes. City Hall hours will be reduced to 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., however the doors will be locked, so please call ahead at 208-228-3220 for essential business.

Parks and playgrounds are closed. Restaurants must close their dine-in areas, however take out and delivery is still allowed. Local restaurants are coming up with creative ways to better serve customers. Grocery stores and gas stations are allowed to stay open.

The large dumpster in Roberts will be closed starting April 1 for city employees to clean up the surrounding yard. No trash is to be left there, and doing so will be considered a nuisance punishable by up to $1000 fine. Large items that cannot fit into a curbside must be hauled to the Jefferson County Landfill by the owner.

Happy birthday to: April 1 – Kaydence Arnold; April 2 – McCoy Jackson; April 4 – Atlyss Sharp, Cody Kapple and Danna Beckman; April 5 – Taylor Berrett and Marie Ward; April 6 – Gary Jackson, Lisa Stibal, April Jo Fullmer and Kiaron Jackson; April 7 – Krysta Morrarty.

If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.