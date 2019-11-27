Roberts clerk celebrated for 20 years of service

ROBERTS — Gale Scrivner was celebrated last week for her 20 years of service to the City of Roberts. Mayor Robert “B. J.” Berlin presented her with an award of appreciation for her dedication to the community. Gale, the Roberts city clerk, started working for the city in June of 1999. Carmen Edelmeyer trained her, back before computers were used in city hall, so all minutes and billing had to be done by hand. Gale has worked under three mayors: Ben Posten, Gary Mitchell and now B. J. Berlin. When asked about her day-to-day work, Gale said “Some people think I just sit here and look pretty, but I actually do work.” Gale spends her days doing quarterly reports, audits, taking the minutes for city council meetings, taking utility payments and more. Gale was forced to miss some work recently due to health issues but found coverage while she recovered for two months. She said she was excited to return to city hall, she “enjoys the people, and getting to be a pseudo grandma.”
•
Chase Campbell from Rigby High School is organizing an Eagle Scout book drive to benefit the Roberts Elementary School library. Books and money can be donated. There is a link with the list of books the students have requested on the Roberts Mustangs Facebook page. Books can be dropped off at Roberts Elementary, or to Chase himself. Chase can be contacted at 208-932-5652.
•
Happy birthday to: Nov. 27 — Fernando Gudino, Amerlia Graeber and Michelle Green; Nov. 28 — Shantelle Merrill, Elnora Lang and Amber Fox; Nov. 29 — Sally Lounsbury and Kyla Balster; Nov. 30 — Samantha Wood, James Cooley and Edidt Sanchez; Dec. 1 — Kathy Mitchell; Dec. 2 — Lee Hemmert; Dec. 3 — Javier Gudino, Mike Leaf and Stetson Davis.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.