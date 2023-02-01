Roberts Elementary book fair held during conference week

Shelzi Sermon of PaperPie straightens a book display in preparation for more families at the book fair at the Roberts Elementary School Library during parent teacher conference on Jan 25.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — CORRECTION: Please note that the Market Lake Day Committee meeting will take place on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Roberts City Hall and not on Feb. 3 as previously published in the Jan. 25 edition of The Jefferson Star. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

The Roberts Lions Club is seeking new members. The Lions Club meets as needed to plan and coordinate their annual scholarship dinner that provides scholarships to graduating High School Seniors from the Roberts area as well as occasional other service opportunities, such as the one recently held on Jan. 5. The Lions Club provided free eye screenings to all the Roberts Elementary School students. Those interested in joining The Lions Club should contact the President, Aimee Allen, at 208-270-3462.


