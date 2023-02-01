Roberts Elementary book fair held during conference week

ROBERTS — CORRECTION: Please note that the Market Lake Day Committee meeting will take place on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Roberts City Hall and not on Feb. 3 as previously published in the Jan. 25 edition of The Jefferson Star. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
The Roberts Lions Club is seeking new members. The Lions Club meets as needed to plan and coordinate their annual scholarship dinner that provides scholarships to graduating High School Seniors from the Roberts area as well as occasional other service opportunities, such as the one recently held on Jan. 5. The Lions Club provided free eye screenings to all the Roberts Elementary School students. Those interested in joining The Lions Club should contact the President, Aimee Allen, at 208-270-3462.
During the Parent Teacher Conferences on Jan. 25 and 26, the Roberts Elementary School Library hosted a book fair with PaperPie (formerly Usborne Books and More). Shelzi Sermon of Rigby showed parents and students books tailored to elementary school children. Sermon is dedicated to helping children find a love of books and providing them a variety so they can discover something that motivates them to read. She said, “If I can help just one child love reading, then what I do is worth it.” Half of all the proceeds from the fair went back to the school to purchase books on the wish lists of school staff. Students who brought a parent to the book fair also received a free book mark. The book fair raised $1,035 in books for the school.
The City of Roberts now offers text and email notifications for news and alerts. These include snow removal notifications, weather alerts and other notices as needed. To receive these alerts, visit cityofrobertsidaho.gov and sign up using the subscribe button near the top of the page.
Happy Birthday to Clayton Albertson, Jacob Quigley, Renlee Nicole Robison and Trevor Garner. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 2 — Darren Bradley, Eric Rawson and Melissa Scrivner; Feb. 3 — Justin Albertson and Susie Easter; Feb. 4 — Jaxon Rick Harris, Joshua Collins and Veronica Clinger; Feb. 6 — Ana Jadee Rojas, Nick Francisco and Palmer Berrett; Feb. 7 — Casey Anderson, Kimberly Madsen, Patricia Wells Noble, Rebecca Harkness and Ryan Welch.
Happy Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. John Easter on Feb. 5 and Mr. & Mrs. Gabriel Gonzales on Feb. 7.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
