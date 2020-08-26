ROBERTS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roberts has begun gathering for church meetings again. It will only be one hour of sacrament meeting, with families with last names A-L and M-Z alternating weeks. The 1st Ward will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The 2nd Ward will meet from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. to allow time for cleaning in between. Members are asked to leave an empty row in between themselves and other families.
Allen and Chris Padigimus passed their final inspections on their new home in Ammon and will be moving out of their son Brian’s home before the end of August.
Roberts Elementary held their first PTO meeting of the year. Newly appointed PTO President Jana Mills and other parents met with school Principal Matt Hancock to discuss school plans and staff needs. With COVID regulations still in place, they made the hard decision to cancel the annual Halloween carnival. They will work on still having a Halloween craft or small celebration within the classrooms to celebrate the holiday.
The PTO is looking for more parents that are willing to be on a substitute list, as backups for teachers should they have to quarantine at any point during the school year. Spanish speaking parents are especially encouraged to volunteer their time in the Spanish immersion classrooms. Parents will not be allowed to come into the school to have lunch with their students this year, but are able to check their students out for lunch. No birthday treats are allowed to be brought into classrooms. Overall, the PTO will not be focusing on fundraising this year, and rather finding ways to engage and communicate with all parents and keep kids in school as much as possible.
Back to School night will be held Sept 1. Families with last names beginning in A-L are asked to come between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Families with last names beginning in M-Z are asked to come between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to keep their group to only themselves and their students, to reduce the amount of people gathering in the school.
Roberts Elementary is looking to hire a “school companion.” Interested applicants should reach out to the school to apply.
