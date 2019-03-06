ROBERTS—Roberts 1st Ward held their annual Pinewood Derby last week, at the Mustang Center. Scott Goodmansen ran the event. There were 18 participants, all Boy Scout or Activity Days aged. Each contestant was able to race their homemade car eight times, with their average time from those races placed on the scoreboard. The top three fastest Boy Scout participants were William Anhder, Odin Padigimus and Erwann Heraudeau. The top three fastest Activity Days participants were Lilly Murdock, Livia Padigimus and Sonja Padigimus.
•
Roberts Elementary School is celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday this week. It will start on March 4 with “Fox in Socks”, wear mismatched or silly socks day. March 5 is “Green Eggs and Ham”, wear green day. March 6 is “The Cat in the Hat” wear your favorite hat day. March 7 closes the celebration out with Reading Night at 6 pm at the school, where different parents and faculty will read Dr. Seuss books aloud, along with fun themed activities and snacks.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: March 6—Cesar A. Leon; March 7—Kelsi Scrivner, Emily Hoadley, Monty Thorngren; March 8—Todd Hoadley, Julie Young; March 9—Jordynn Palmer, Wesley Albertson; March 10—Bowden Blair Brown, Greg Eames, Della Woods, Brittany Holm; March 11—Keith Clayton, Autumn Rose Tafoya, Chase Vance, Cathy Buck; March 12—Emily Nicolle Allen.
•
Roberts Elementary School lunch as follows: March 6—Super hero taco, pirate’s pick golden corn; March 7—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans; March 8—Super beef nachos, fresh veggies; March 11—Burrito blaster w/ salsa, x-ray vision carrots, cookie; March 12—Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, whole wheat bun. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.