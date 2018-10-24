ROBERTS—Roberts 1st Ward held their Enrichment meeting last week. They got together and brought soup and pies, played bingo, and brought their old gently used bras for donation to an organization called Free the Girls, that distributes donated bras to women who have been victims of sex trafficking. Kelli Huffman, a lady that used to go to the ward, was visiting and was able to make the Relief Society event and visit with some old friends.
Roberts 2nd Ward is putting together a community Trunk or Treat, to be held on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the LDS church parking lot. Hot chocolate and hot dogs will be served! If you want to bring your “trunk” and pass out candy, the more the scarier!
The Roberts Elementary School Halloween Carnival is coming up, on October 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be games, a raffle, and dinner! Presale game wristbands are available at the door, along with presale raffle tickets. All proceeds will go towards field trips, assemblies, and teacher and classroom needs.
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Oct. 24—crispitos w/ cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, cookie; Oct. 25—game day pizza, groovy green beans; Oct. 26—chicken strip basket; Oct. 29—dynamite enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli; Oct. 30—crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 24—Branson Morton, Straton Morton, Bridger Janson, Craig Gilchrist; Oct. 25—Franky Linares, Scotty Putnam; Oct. 26—Caitlyn Quigley, Bernetta Albertson, Angelina Raquel Lopez; Oct. 27—Kevin Young; Oct. 28—J.J. Eichelberger; Oct. 29—Leesa Casper, Melissa Ann Janson, Shelly Wilde, Ashley Sharp, Megan Morton; Oct. 30—Sandra Jackson, James Edelmeyer.
