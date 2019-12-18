Roberts Elementary holds Christmas concert

Roberts LDS First Ward primary children preform their annual Christmas nativity play Dec. 10. From left to right are Coraline Wright, Zoey McKenna, Livia Padigimus, Jade Chavez, Brooke Gale, Hadley Bramwell, Ryder Bramwell, Boston Robison, William Anhder, Timberly Wright, Payton Padigimus, Lola Robison, Christian Chavez, Jaxon Harris, Memphis Albertson, Ephrim Albertson and MaryAnn Schweider.