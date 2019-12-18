Roberts Elementary holds Christmas concert

ROBERTS — Elections for the City of Roberts were held in November at the Mustang Events Center. Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin, council member Edidt Sanchez and council member Connie Surerus were all reelected for four-year terms. They will be sworn in at the council meeting on the second Tuesday in January.
•
The City of Roberts Facebook page will have snow alerts. If a snow alert is issued, all vehicles must be removed from city streets, in order to accommodate snow removal.
•
Dog licenses are due in January. Every dog living within city limits is required to be registered with the city annually. Licensing is intended to help dogs be returned home quickly.
•
Roberts Elementary held its annual Christmas concert Dec. 13. Students sang traditional Christmas songs and other holiday songs. The concert was directed by Cammy Harris.
•
The Roberts First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a nativity last week. William Anhder played Joseph and Lilly Murdoch played Mary. Geoff Padigimus narrated, and there were musical numbers by the young women, young men and Riley Mickelsen.
•
Roberts LDS Second Ward held a nativity last week as well. It was tied in with the ward’s holiday party.
•
Happy birthday today to Susan Lamb; Dec. 19 – Marvin Harrell and Rick Davis; Dec. 20 – Kaden Wright, Jacob Lamb, Sedar Beckman and Jasmine Weighall; Dec. 21 – Heather Palmer and Richard Gilchrist; Dec. 23 – Jeb Wright, Myron Harris and Tannis Robison; Dec. 24 – Skyler Putnam and Liliana Perez.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to Jeremie and Tracy Berrett. They are celebrating their anniversary Dec. 18.
•
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Dec. 18 – Teriyaki chicken and rice, power peas, Welches fruit snacks; Dec. 19 – Rockin’ chicken sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork ‘n’ beans; Dec. 20 – Spaghetti noodles and meat sauce, whole wheat breadstick, green beans. Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, though should call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.