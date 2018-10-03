ROBERTS—The Roberts Elementary school held a science night last week, where classes split into age groups and learned about frictions, gravity, weather, and explosions. They were able to learn how to conduct experiments.
The Roberts 1st Ward Activity Days girls spent a mother-daughter service night last week. They tied a quilt, made grocery bag chains for future crochet, and worked on packets, all as a service to the Humanitarian Center of Idaho Falls.
There is no school on Oct. 5.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Oct. 3—Walking taco, beast mode broccoli; Oct. 4—Chicken burger on a whole wheat bun, X-ray vision carrots; Oct. 8—Hot diggity dogs, X-ray vision carrots; Oct. 9—Game day pizza, salad with broccoli. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 3—Allen Barzee, Ronnie Berrett, Franscico Leon; Oct. 4—Eddy Johnson, Avn Wilde, Camorah Jeen Murdock; Oct. 6—Timothy John Wright; Oct. 7—Laura Evans, Sydney Marie Holloway; Oct. 8—Jesus Ventura, Ryan Sharp; Oct. 9—Beverly Ritchie.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 6—Ian and Marie Wright; Oct. 8—Steve and Wendy Rawson.
